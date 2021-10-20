   
Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
    Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average

    Wednesday, 20 October 2021

    Covid-19 patient in hospital. Credit: Belga

    Between October 10 and 16, an average of 3,151 people were infected with Covid-19 every day, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published Wednesday.

    This is an increase of 50 percent compared to the previous week.

    Between October 13 and 19, 79.1 daily hospital admissions of patients with the coronavirus were also recorded, an increase of 41 percent compared to the previous reporting period.

    A total of 947 infected persons were hospitalized (+24 percent), including 230 treated in intensive care (+14 percent).

    From October 10 to 16, an average of nearly 11 people (11.1) died per day from the virus, an increase of 13 percent compared to the previous seven-day period. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,797.

    An average of 49,700 tests were performed daily, with a positive rate of 6.6 percent.

    The reproduction rate of the virus is 1.26. When it is less than 1, this indicator means that the epidemic tends to slow down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 319 over 14 days.

    Around 87 percent of adults in Belgium have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 86 percent are fully vaccinated, but the numbers vary by region.

    Flanders has the highest vaccination rate (80 percent having received at least a first shot), followed by Wallonia (70 percent) and Brussels (56 percent).

