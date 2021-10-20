   
Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
Latest News:
Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering...
Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone...
Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to...
8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud...
More than 5,500 people took part in the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘More concern and false impressions’: colds are not worse than before, experts say
    2
    ‘Absurd’: all Brussels schools should have the same Covid rules
    3
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    4
    Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers
    5
    Heirs of Michael Jackson demand that Belgian radio show ‘King of Pop’ changes name
    Share article:

    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering

    Wednesday, 20 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Stad Ghent

    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing problem of cigarette butts littering the city.

    Fons the robot – voiced by local resident Robrecht Vanden Thoren – is part of the “Can I have your cigarette butts?” campaign launched by the city, which will see the slogan appear on 120 dustbins and at 50 bus shelters.

    For his part, Fons will be present in Ghent with his creator Jan De Coster, asking smokers to give them their cigarette butts, or just striking up a conversation with passers-by in Dutch and English.

    According to figures from Stad Ghent, 49% of all litter collected in Flanders is of cigarette butts. These filters are highly toxic take 10 to 15 years to decompose, and even then, microplastics remain in the environment. Furthermore, they are often found in the stomachs of animals such as birds and dogs, making them very sick.

    “Butts on the ground are not necessary. Smokers can dispose of their cigarette ends in the ashtrays in the green waste bins everywhere. Or in the portable ashtrays that we distribute free of charge. In this way, together we can ensure a clean Ghent,” explained Bram Van Braeckevelt, alderman for Public Cleanliness.

    In addition to Fons, Ghent will install nine new cigarette ashtrays in the city and has invested in portable cigarette ashtrays which will be given out for free by community guards and newspaper shops on the Zonnestraat, Rooigemlaan and Brusselsesteenweg.

    Cigarette butt litter is a problem in many Belgian cities and were recently the target of a volunteer-led clean-up in Brussels, when some 65, 000 butts were collected on Car Free Sunday.

    Latest news

    Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone
    The Brussels Airport company has signed an agreement to become a 50 percent shareholder in SkeyDrone, a subsidiary of skeyes, the Belgian Air ...
    Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US
    Two former Belgian top executives of the security company G4S have pleaded guilty in the US to bid rigging, according to reporting from De Tijd. ...
    8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud and social dumping
    On Tuesday, around 80 police investigators and 26 social investigators made a series of simultaneous arrests in Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg as part ...
    More than 5,500 people took part in the citizens’ consultation on road safety
    Over 5,500 people took part in a citizens’ consultation on road safety for Belgium between July and October, according to Belga News Agency. The ...
    Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
    Between October 10 and 16, an average of 3,151 people were infected with Covid-19 every day, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health ...
    ‘More concern and false impressions’: colds are not worse than before, experts say
    While it seems like cold viruses are hitting especially hard this autumn, with more severe and longer-lasting symptoms, doctors are saying that this ...
    More women take police selection tests in Belgium
    The selection tests to become a police inspector have more and more female participants, according to figures released by Interior Affairs Minister ...
    ‘Absurd’: all Brussels schools should have the same Covid rules
    Several city councillors for education in Brussels are calling to abolish the "absurd" differences in coronavirus measures for Dutch-speaking and ...
    Massive renovations for iconic venue in the heart of Brussels
    Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique has announced plans to renovate the AB Café and the AB Salon and is looking for a contractor fit for the job. ...
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d'Armes in Namur, with the support of the ...
    Test results show pupils have fallen behind in Flemish schools
    Learning delays have been reported in almost all subject areas in Flanders since the start of the pandemic, a trend that continued in 2021, a ...
    Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers
    At the next Consultative Committee meeting, Belgium will look into relaxing the testing and entry policy for travellers coming from the United ...