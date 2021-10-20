   
Up to 100 km/h winds expected across Belgium on Wednesday night
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
Latest News:
Up to 100 km/h winds expected across Belgium...
Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin...
MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers...
Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions...
Police pension protest blocks several Brussels crossroads...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel
    2
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    3
    Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US
    4
    8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud and social dumping
    5
    ‘Absurd’: all Brussels schools should have the same Covid rules
    Share article:

    Up to 100 km/h winds expected across Belgium on Wednesday night

    Wednesday, 20 October 2021

    Credit: canva

    Gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected across Belgium on Wednesday night, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), which has issued a yellow warning for the whole country starting from midnight.

    Winds are expected to reach 70 to 90 km/h in most areas, but speeds reaching 100 km/h cannot be ruled out, reports the Belga News Agency.

    As a precautionary measure, Brussels Environment has announced the closure of regional green spaces and car parks in the Soignes forest. The City of Liège has also taken measures to restrict public access to parks and cemeteries.

    The situation is expected to return to normal by the end of the morning on Thursday.

    In the event of storm damage or water damage for which fire brigade assistance is required, the 1722 non-emergency number should be called. The FPS also recommends using the electronic hotline 1722.be, which is considered to be “the most direct way of requesting assistance from the fire brigade in situations where no life is in danger”.

    If the situation is life-threatening, 112 should be called.

    Latest news

    Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin
    Usually a list of updates for drivers on busy roads, traffic bulletins will now include the latest travel news for cyclists in Belgium, VRT announced ...
    MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers from asbestos
    Members of the European Parliament are calling on the Commission to create a strategy for removing all abestos from buildings in order to reduce the ...
    Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions
    In a notice submitted by the National Council for Work (CNT), employers have called for heavy penalties for healthcare workers who refuse to receive ...
    Police pension protest blocks several Brussels crossroads
    On Wednesday, around 350 police officers expressed their dissatisfaction about the unclear pension scheme, low salaries and politicised police unions ...
    Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel
    Sequels often have a lot to live up to and when it comes to movie franchises, it gets difficult to keep up the hype once you get towards the final ...
    25 years ago today: 300,000 people marched in white against child abuse
    On this day 25 years ago, over 300,000 people marched in Brussels to demand a more effective justice system and to support the families of Julie, ...
    Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices
    After weeks of relatively calm conditions, a return to windy weather should lower Europe's soaring energy prices. Wind turbines in the UK and Germany ...
    EC calls on candidate countries to focus on fundamental reforms before they can join the EU
    The Commission adopted yesterday its 2021 Enlargement Package, providing a detailed assessment of the state of play and the progress made by the ...
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing ...
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d'Armes in Namur, with the support of the ...
    Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone
    The Brussels Airport company has signed an agreement to become a 50 percent shareholder in SkeyDrone, a subsidiary of skeyes, the Belgian Air ...
    Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US
    Two former Belgian top executives of the security company G4S have pleaded guilty in the US to bid rigging, according to reporting from De Tijd. ...