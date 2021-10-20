Up to 100 km/h winds expected across Belgium on Wednesday night

Gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected across Belgium on Wednesday night, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), which has issued a yellow warning for the whole country starting from midnight.

Winds are expected to reach 70 to 90 km/h in most areas, but speeds reaching 100 km/h cannot be ruled out, reports the Belga News Agency.

As a precautionary measure, Brussels Environment has announced the closure of regional green spaces and car parks in the Soignes forest. The City of Liège has also taken measures to restrict public access to parks and cemeteries.

The situation is expected to return to normal by the end of the morning on Thursday.

In the event of storm damage or water damage for which fire brigade assistance is required, the 1722 non-emergency number should be called. The FPS also recommends using the electronic hotline 1722.be, which is considered to be “the most direct way of requesting assistance from the fire brigade in situations where no life is in danger”.

If the situation is life-threatening, 112 should be called.