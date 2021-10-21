   
Coronavirus: Average infections up by more than 50% from last week
Thursday, 21 October, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Between 11 and 17 October, an average of 3,249 people were infected with Covid-19 every day in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano public health institute published on Thursday.

    This is an increase of 53 percent compared to the previous week.

    Between 14 and 20 October, 87.7 daily hospital admissions of patients with the coronavirus were also recorded, an increase of 53 percent compared to the previous reference period.

    A total of 997 infected people were admitted to hospital (+27 percent), including 240 treated in intensive care (+19 percent).

    From 11 to 17 October, an average of almost 12 people died per day from Covid-19, an increase of 32 percent when compared to the previous seven-day period.

    This brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,816.

    An average of 50,300 tests were carried out daily, with a positive rate of 13 percent.

    The reproduction rate of the virus is 1.33. When it is less than 1, this indicator means that the epidemic tends to slow down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 326 over 14 days.

    Around 87 percent of adults in Belgium have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 86 percent are fully vaccinated, but the numbers vary by region.

    Flanders has the highest vaccination rate (80 percent having received at least a first shot), followed by Wallonia (70 percent) and Brussels (56 percent).

