   
Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 October, 2021
Latest News:
Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action...
Why Belgium is regulating sex work...
Parliament demands a toilet plan for Brussels...
Coronavirus: Average infections up by more than 50%...
Up to 100 km/h winds expected across Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Why Belgium is regulating sex work
    2
    Up to 100 km/h winds expected across Belgium on Wednesday night
    3
    Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin
    4
    Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel
    5
    Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices
    Share article:

    Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action

    Thursday, 21 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    It is less than a week that the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) has been required to participate in many social activities such as entering bars or restaurants, but already it is the object of a legal complaint, Le Soir reported on Thursday.

    A court hearing is expected to take place on Friday in Brussels with the aim of suspending the use of the CovidScan application that is used to verify the QR codes of the CST, according to Belga News Agency.

    The legal action “aims to put an end to the multiple GDPR data breaches and notably, to prevent personal details of vaccinated individuals from being leaked,” claimants say. This follows a leak detected at the start of October.

    Related Posts

    The complaint has been lodged by Charta21, an association of legal experts that was created during the confinement with the aim of protecting fundamental rights – especially in people’s private lives.

    The action targets eHealth – the platform that facilitates the health data exchanges and manages the verification programmes for the CST. A separate complaint has also been filed with the Authority for Data Protection (APD).

    Latest news

    Why Belgium is regulating sex work
    After decades of confusing rules and hypocritical policy, Belgium is finally regulating sex work by removing prostitution from the criminal law. ...
    Parliament demands a toilet plan for Brussels
    The majority parties in the Brussels Parliament have drafted a resolution asking the government to tackle the lack of free, accessible and clean ...
    Coronavirus: Average infections up by more than 50% from last week
    Between 11 and 17 October, an average of 3,249 people were infected with Covid-19 every day in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano ...
    Up to 100 km/h winds expected across Belgium on Wednesday night
    Gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected across Belgium on Wednesday night, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), which has issued a ...
    Cycling traffic officially added to VRT’s traffic bulletin
    Usually a list of updates for drivers on busy roads, traffic bulletins will now include the latest travel news for cyclists in Belgium, VRT announced ...
    MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers from asbestos
    Members of the European Parliament are calling on the Commission to create a strategy for removing all abestos from buildings in order to reduce the ...
    Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions
    In a notice submitted by the National Council for Work (CNT), employers have called for heavy penalties for healthcare workers who refuse to receive ...
    Police pension protest blocks several Brussels crossroads
    On Wednesday, around 350 police officers expressed their dissatisfaction about the unclear pension scheme, low salaries and politicised police unions ...
    Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel
    Sequels often have a lot to live up to and when it comes to movie franchises, it gets difficult to keep up the hype once you get towards the final ...
    Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices
    After weeks of relatively calm conditions, a return to windy weather should lower Europe's soaring energy prices. Wind turbines in the UK and Germany ...
    EC calls on candidate countries to focus on fundamental reforms before they can join the EU
    The European Commission adopted yesterday its 2021 Enlargement Package, providing a detailed assessment of the state of play and the progress made by ...
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing ...