Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid

The Belgian State intends to recover €420 million of unduly paid Covid-19 aid, La Libre Belgique reported on Thursday.

The electronic Council of Ministers endorsed the budget notifications a week after the agreement reached on the federal budget.

Those notifications show that fifty inspectors will be hired to carry out additional checks on the misuse of Covid-19 support measures.

Five inspectors will be dedicated to the “self-employed” scheme and 45 to the “employed” scheme in terms of tracking down wrongfully paid out aid.

The government expects to recover the amount in stages via a multi-year plan, with €110 million to be recovered in 2022, €140 million in 2023 and €170 million in 2024.