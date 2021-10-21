   
Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid
Thursday, 21 October, 2021
New offshore wind farm officially opened
Contact tracers have no time for calls, only
Belgium holds on to top spot in FIFA
Why the fight for transgender rights is polarising
    Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid

    Thursday, 21 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian State intends to recover €420 million of unduly paid Covid-19 aid, La Libre Belgique reported on Thursday.

    The electronic Council of Ministers endorsed the budget notifications a week after the agreement reached on the federal budget.

    Those notifications show that fifty inspectors will be hired to carry out additional checks on the misuse of Covid-19 support measures.

    Five inspectors will be dedicated to the “self-employed” scheme and 45 to the “employed” scheme in terms of tracking down wrongfully paid out aid.

    The government expects to recover the amount in stages via a multi-year plan, with €110 million to be recovered in 2022, €140 million in 2023 and €170 million in 2024.

