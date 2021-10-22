   
Over 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations for first time since early June
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 October, 2021
Latest News:
Over 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations for first time since...
Experts call for more widespread use of masks...
Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully...
Why the fight for transgender rights is polarising...
New offshore wind farm officially opened...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Experts call for more widespread use of masks as figures rise
    2
    Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid
    3
    Why the fight for transgender rights is polarising Europe 
    4
    World’s largest chocolate warehouse opens in Flanders
    5
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Share article:

    Over 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations for first time since early June

    Friday, 22 October 2021

    Covid intensive care, Sint-Vincentius hospital Antwerp, 2020. Credit: Jimmy Kets

    The number of patients hospitalised in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus has again exceeded 1,000, climbing to 1,032, according to figures updated Friday morning by Sciensano, the public health institute.

    This is almost a third (30 percent) more than numbers from a week earlier. The one-thousand mark had not been reached since 4 June.

    There are also around 230 patients in intensive care, one fifth (19 percent) more than a week ago.

    Over the past seven days, an average of 93 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital each day, 50 percent more than during the previous week. Between 12 and 18 October, an average of more than 3,600 infections per day were also recorded in the country, with that figure almost 60 percent higher than it was a week earlier.

    On Monday 18 October alone, there were 6,533 new cases, according to the latest consolidated figures.

    This total is higher than the peak of the 3rd wave experienced last spring (when 6,333 cases were recorded on 22 March). The next highest figure is from November 2020, during the 2nd wave.

    Also between 12 and 18 October, the number of Covid-19 tests administered increased by more than a tenth, to 51,300 tests.

    The positivity rate is now 7.1 percent (+1.8 percent) while the virus reproduction rate is 1.34 (+26 percent). When higher than 1, this indicator means that the epidemic is tending to accelerate.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 358.8 over 14 days (+55 percent).

    On average, 13 coronavirus patients died each day during this period, almost a fifth more than in the previous week. This brings the total number of deaths in Belgium since the start of the pandemic to 25,835.

    Around 87 percent of adults in Belgium have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 86 percent are fully vaccinated, but the numbers vary by region.

    Flanders has the highest vaccination rate (80 percent having received at least a first shot), followed by Wallonia (70 percent) and Brussels (56 percent).

    Latest news

    Experts call for more widespread use of masks as figures rise
    As coronavirus figures continue to rise, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has suggested that people return to wearing masks when indoors with ...
    Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid
    The Belgian State intends to recover €420 million of unduly paid Covid-19 aid, La Libre Belgique reported on Thursday. The electronic Council of ...
    Why the fight for transgender rights is polarising Europe 
    Year after year, Samuel De Schepper would ask Santa Claus to bring him a penis for Christmas. Born female and attending an all girl’s Catholic ...
    New offshore wind farm officially opened
    Despite being operational since the end of 2020, the SeaMade offshore wind farm was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Alexander ...
    Contact tracers have no time for calls, only texts, amid rising cases
    Contract tracers will no longer make phone calls to the high-risk contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus beginning from Wednesday, ...
    Belgium holds on to top spot in FIFA rankings despite recent losses
    Once again, Belgium's Red Devils have held onto their position at the top of the world football rankings, according to an update released by the ...
    Proximus pushes for high-speed internet in Brussels and Wallonia
    Fifteen municipalities in Wallonia should soon have access to high-speed internet through the rollout of fibre optics in the region, telecoms giant ...
    Why Belgium is regulating sex work
    After decades of confusing rules and hypocritical policy, Belgium is finally regulating sex work by removing prostitution from the criminal law. ...
    World’s largest chocolate warehouse opens in Flanders
    On Thursday, Barry Callebaut – the largest global chocolate processor and manufacturer – opened the world's largest chocolate warehouse in Lokeren, ...
    Belgium in Brief: Equal Opportunity To Dance
    There's a phrase where I'm from, more often said in jest nowadays, but it came to my mind this morning: "Ye dancin'?" (Are you dancing?), one ...
    Farmer discovers cocaine in banana boxes bought in Brussels
    A Flemish farmer who purchased boxes of bananas at the market in Brussels on Tuesday came home to discover large amounts of cocaine packed among the ...
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Changes to the way speed cameras work in Flanders and Wallonia will increase the likelihood of receiving a ticket when cars pass them above the ...