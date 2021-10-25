   
Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet early this week
Monday, 25 October, 2021
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet early this week

    Monday, 25 October 2021

    Health minister Frank Vandenbroucke (left) and prime minister Alexander De Croo. Credit: © Belga

    The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, scheduled for Friday, has been brought forward to Tuesday at 4:30 PM, according to local media reports.

    The meeting will be held digitally and will discuss new coronavirus measures, as cases rise sharply. The wider use of mouth masks in indoor areas such as shops is expected to be discussed as well as the general rules for the whole of Belgium, De Morgen reports.

    This follows an emergency meeting of Belgium’s Council of Ministers on Monday, which was called to discuss the worsening epidemiological situation.

    Based on scientific advice from the Coronavirus Commission and the GEMS expert group, ministers will discuss a broader federal plan, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. However, the prime minister has already dismissed the possibility of closing any sectors.

