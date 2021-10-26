   
Prototype test plane crashes in Belgium after pilot ejects
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021
Latest News:
Prototype test plane crashes in Belgium after pilot...
More politicians than ordinary citizens at the Conference...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet on Tuesday...
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Unilever are world’s biggest plastic...
Four men charged with illegally buying thousands of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More politicians than ordinary citizens at the Conference on the Future of Europe
    2
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet on Tuesday
    3
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    4
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A Fourth Wave
    5
    ‘Fourth wave’ has begun: These are the rules
    Share article:

    Prototype test plane crashes in Belgium after pilot ejects

    Tuesday, 26 October 2021

    Credit: Sonaca Group

    A prototype aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon in Yves-Gomezée (Walcourt, Namur province) during a test flight, according to several local media reports, confirmed by Sonaca aircraft in a press release.

    The accident occurred around 4:00 PM after the test pilot decided to eject, Belga News Agency reports. The pilot is unharmed, and further medical examinations are underway, the Sonaca Group subsidiary said.

    “The ground and flight tests were planned as part of a test campaign under the supervision of the certification authorities. The tests on Sunday 24 October were carried out in accordance with the risk management procedures defined by Sonaca Aircraft (aircraft, pilot, airspace) in an area reserved for this purpose with the aviation authorities,” the statement said.

    The small plane crashed in the countryside between the N5, the village of Yves Gomezee and the Rue de La Rochelle, L’Avenir reports.

    The emergency services and fire brigade went to the scene, and the police set up an extensive security perimeter prohibiting access, even to the sight of the plane, according to the daily’s website.

    “The accident of this prototype does not call into question the airworthiness of the Sonaca 200 models and the production aircraft,” Sonaca Aircraft concluded.

    Latest news

    More politicians than ordinary citizens at the Conference on the Future of Europe
    The second Plenary of the Conference took place on Saturday in the European Parliament in Strasbourg and discussed the contributions from the ...
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet on Tuesday
    The next meeting of Belgium's Consultative Committee, scheduled for Friday, has been brought forward to Tuesday at 4:30 PM, according to local media ...
    Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Unilever are world’s biggest plastic polluters
    Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Unilever were found to be the world's biggest polluters of plastic in a report published by Branded on Monday. Over 11,000 ...
    Four men charged with illegally buying thousands of live ducks to hunt on private land
    Four Belgian men will appear in court on Monday facing charges related to the purchase of thousands of ducks, which were then released into a private ...
    More wolf attacks: 15 deer killed at family resort over the weekend
    Fifteen deer were killed by wolves in the Belgian province of Limburg this weekend, between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The deer were ...
    Cost of breast cancer still too high for many patients
    Breast cancer still carries too high a cost for patients when one in nine women in Belgium will face the disease before reaching 75, according to a ...
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    A generation ago, the Gare Maritime in the Tour & Taxis industrial site was an abandoned wasteland. It is now a model for urban renewal and ...
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A Fourth Wave
    It's the news that nobody wants to hear, but here we go again. Belgium’s council of ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss ...
    Belgian grandparents to walk across Scotland for COP26
    A group of Belgian grandparents has set off on a 100 km hike that will take them from Belgium to the Scottish city of Glasgow, just ahead of the ...
    Rise in fuel prices will bring Belgian State €547 million in tax, say Workers Party
    The sharp rise in fuel prices that have been felt across the continent will bring an additional €547 million to the Belgian State, the Workers' Party ...
    Amid backlash, Brussels police chief promises to do better for sexual assault victims
    After multiple rallies against sexual violence took place in Brussels last week, with victims offering testimony of poor treatment from police when ...
    Person hit by train in Brussels
    A person was hit by a train in the tunnel between Brussels North and Brussels Central at around 10:20 AM on Monday, railway network manager Infrabel ...