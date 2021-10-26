   
Duvel celebrates 150th anniversary with special brew in commemorative bottle
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021
    Duvel celebrates 150th anniversary with special brew in commemorative bottle

    Tuesday, 26 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo from Duvel

    Belgium’s Duvel Moortgat Brewery is celebrating its 150th anniversary with the release of a special brew in a commemorative bottle shaped like its famous drinking glass.

    The limited edition Duvel Distilled 2021 brew will be available in Belgium beginning in November, with each of the 5,500 bottles (700 ml) coming in at a cost of €150.

    For Duvel Distilled 2021, part of Duvel’s basic brew was distilled in the authentic manner and then matured for ten years in oak bourbon and sherry barrels, a press release explained.

    The drink was finished in Moscatel de Sétubal barrels, which gives it a very specific taste and a dark red ochre colour.

    The brewery describes the taste as having a subtle, slightly fruity, nutty touch with a hint of vanilla, toffee and sultanas.

    “This edition can safely be called an anniversary distillate: both in taste and looks, this version is unique and one-off. In order to ensure that each bottle is of excellent quality, only a small volume is offered,” said Cédric Heymans, who is responsible for barrel aging and distillations at Duvel Moortgat.

    “We still have some other things in barrels, so we will be able to surprise in the coming years.”

    The brew is recommended to be paired with grilled fish and meat, and vegetables like artichoke and Brussels sprouts, as well as dark chocolate, crème brulée and tarte tatin. Old, hard cheeses such as parmesan or old Groendael are also said to pair well.

    “The sturdy bottle holder is inspired by the white, full head of Duvel and the foot of the Duvel glass has been transformed into the cap of the bottle,” the brewery explained in reference to the unique bottle design.

    Duvel Distilled is best served in a tumbler glass with ice cubes or simply pure in a small tulip glass, they said.

    “Duvel” is Brabantian, Ghent and Antwerp dialect for devil, and the brand is one of Belgium’s most famous Flemish beers.

    The brewery Moortgat was founded in 1871 by Jan-Leonard Moortgat, a descendent of a family of brewers that lived in Steenhuffel, Belgium.

