   
Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021
Latest News:
Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged...
Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says...
Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on...
EU auditors: More worried about the future budget...
Belgium aims to tackle sexual violence with video...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    2
    Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says Health Minister
    3
    Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at Brussels exhibition
    4
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM
    5
    Consultative Committee expected to discuss telework and state of emergency
    Share article:

    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged

    Tuesday, 26 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Belga

    Masks will again be mandatory inside shops and other indoor public spaces, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced in a press conference on Tuesday. The rules for using the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will also be standardised across Belgium and, where possible, teleworking will be encouraged.

    “The Consultative Committee met early today. Nobody can ignore the figures. In our country and other countries, you see an autumn wave after a plateau,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told the Consultative Committee press conference. “Last week we saw a 70% increase in terms of infections.”

    Here’s what’s changed:

    A return to masks indoors: From Friday 29 October, masks will be required in shops, shopping centres, healthcare institutions, concert halls, sports centres, libraries and places of worship. However, masks are not needed in places where the CST is used. Catering staff will have to wear a mask again.

    “Vaccines remain our most important weapon against this virus. They give us 90% protection from serious illness and 70% from infection. We need to build higher walls of protection, which ensure that our lives still go on. A free, but cautious life. We must be careful about the number of contacts we have. From Friday, masks must be worn in indoor public spaces.”

    Teleworking where possible: The committee strongly recommended returning to teleworking, where possible.

    CST changes in Flanders & for events: “The Covid Safe Ticket will need to be shown throughout the country for visiting the catering industry and fitness centres from 1 November,” De Croo explained. This change will bring Flanders in line with the rest of the country, as Brussels already uses the pass in hospitality establishments and Wallonia had planned to do so from 1 November.

    Rules regarding the use of the CST at events have also changed. Now the CST will be required at indoor events with 200 people or more and outdoor events with 400 people or more. Previously, this had been 500 people inside and 750 outside.

    Introducing the pandemic law: As previously announced by Belgium’s Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, Belgium has taken steps to activate the pandemic law.

    “The federal government will use the pandemic law,” De Croo confirmed. “The consultation committee takes note of the federal government’s decision to declare an epidemic emergency for a maximum period of three months, and approves this decision”.

    “We will thus have a stable legal basis that will enable us to debate the measures taken in Parliament” and to improve their quality, the Prime Minister added.

    The pandemic law states that the government can take measures required when an epidemic is announced, but only with the approval of Parliament. An epidemiological emergency is defined as “a serious threat to a large number of people that can seriously overload health services and requires coordination at the national level”. It need not be a worldwide pandemic, as is currently the case.

    Parliament must ratify the emergency within two weeks, but the measures may take effect earlier.

    Orlando Whitehead contributed to this story

    Latest news

    Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says Health Minister
    "We intend to activate the pandemic law," Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke confirmed on Tuesday in the House committee, ahead of Tuesday's ...
    Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on social media
    As the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) becomes mandatory in many places across Belgium, offers for forgeries are increasingly circulating on social media. ...
    EU auditors: More worried about the future budget than about pervasive errors in the 2020 budget
    The European Court of Auditors (ECA) have signed off the 2020 EU accounts as giving a true and fair view of the union’s financial position but like ...
    Belgium aims to tackle sexual violence with video interrogations
    The federal government is looking to tackle sexual violence and increase convictions connected to this crime by relying more heavily on video ...
    Duvel celebrates 150th anniversary with special brew in commemorative bottle
    Belgium’s Duvel Moortgat Brewery is celebrating its 150th anniversary with the release of a special brew in a commemorative bottle shaped like its ...
    Pollution scandal: 3M to show emissions don’t pose risk or halt production
    Flanders has ordered American company 3M, involved in a pollution scandal in Antwerp, to prove that emissions linked to its production activities do ...
    The Netherlands fears a greater rise in sea levels than forecast
    Sea levels could rise by up to two metres by 2100 on the Dutch coastline – far more than previously forecast – according to an announcement from the ...
    The Smurfs return to Belgian TV with the first new show since 1989
    A new Smurfs show is bringing the characters of Belgium's second-most-famous comic franchise back to the small screen with their first new series, 30 ...
    On this day in Brussels: An entrepreneurial journey begins
    The Rue Dansaert was just beginning to become trendy when Alain Coumont opened his first bakery here on 26 October 1990. He started by baking big ...
    Almost half of Belgian subsidies from EU left unused
    Belgium left almost half (49%) of its subsidies allocated by the European Union between 2013 and 2020 unused, the equivalent of around €1.375 ...
    Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at Brussels exhibition
    An exhibition dedicated to the Orient Express – the train that was the scene for many novels, including Agatha Christie's – allows visitors to ...
    Operation Sky ECC: Major arrests and another large scale operation
    A major operation took place last night in Belgium as a result of Operation Sky ECC, the name given to an investigation into organised crime that ...