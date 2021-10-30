Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors...

Wallonia’s first 5G laboratory opened its doors on Friday in Charleroi.

The lab, set up by the A6K engineering hub with support from Proximus, offers industrialists an indoor private 5G network. It enables participating companies and other firms to test its applications, try out 5G use and see whether they can benefit from it.

Two antennas have been installed in the 6000-square-metre A6K lab, while a third is located in the building’s underground parking so that tests can also be done on vehicles.

The new network, as a private, internal one, needs no public authorisations, according to reports in local media.

Asked how much the companies need to pay to run the tests in Charleroi, A6K Director Abd-Samad Habbachi said: “It’s not a matter of money. If the companies have ideas, they are welcome.”

I-Care, Alstom, Multitel and Sirris are among firms that have already expressed their intention to use the 5G lab according to Belga news agency.