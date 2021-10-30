   
Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 October, 2021
Latest News:
Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors...
Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer...
Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of...
Criminal investigations into undocumented cycle couriers...
Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    2
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    3
    Coronavirus: Over 1,500 patients hospitalised, highest number since May
    4
    Dutch authorities investigate QR-code for ‘Adolf Hitler’
    5
    Belgium in Brief: Not So Brief
    Share article:

    Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors

    Saturday, 30 October 2021

    © Belga

    Wallonia’s first 5G laboratory opened its doors on Friday in Charleroi.

    The lab, set up by the A6K engineering hub with support from Proximus, offers industrialists an indoor private 5G network. It enables participating companies and other firms to test its applications, try out 5G use and see whether they can benefit from it.

    Two antennas have been installed in the 6000-square-metre A6K lab, while a third is located in the building’s underground parking so that tests can also be done on vehicles.

    The new network, as a private, internal one, needs no public authorisations, according to reports in local media.

    Asked how much the companies need to pay to run the tests in Charleroi, A6K Director Abd-Samad Habbachi said: “It’s not a matter of money. If the companies have ideas, they are welcome.”

    I-Care, Alstom, Multitel and Sirris are among firms that have already expressed their intention to use the 5G lab according to Belga news agency.

    Latest news

    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    According to the Belgian Foundation Against Breast Cancer, some 11,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Belgium, or 188 in ...
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    Although the Flanders Government has supported rolling out the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to all Belgium citizens, on Saturday the ...
    Criminal investigations into undocumented cycle couriers
    The Brussels Labour Prosecutor’s Office has launched a series of criminal investigations into the status of undocumented couriers working under the ...
    Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over time
    A newly-released Israeli study shows that immunity after being vaccinated for the coronavirus Delta variant diminishes over time for all age groups a ...
    It’s all about how you spend it
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: Guilty by association ...
    Belgium wants to become a hub for renewable hydrogen
    On Friday, the Federal Government approved a strategy to turn Belgium into a hub for the import and transit of renewable hydrogen, making the country ...
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM on Sunday, the clocks will go back one ...
    Further police strikes possible at Brussels airports on Saturday
    Planned police strikes at Brussels airport on Friday led to delays and missed flights and action might continue at Zaventem and Charleroi airports on ...
    Coronavirus: Over 1,500 patients hospitalised, highest number since May
    Currently, 1,511 patients infected with Covid-19 are hospitalised in Belgium, a 36% increase compared to the previous week and a number not reached ...
    Third dose ‘very likely’ for all Belgian residents, says Walloon Health Minister
    It is "very likely" that all Belgian residents will receive a booster vaccination dose in the coming months or the course of 2022, says Walloon ...
    Flanders sets age limit for Covid Safe Ticket at 12 years (and 2 months)
    The decree that regulates the precise details for the wider use of the Covid Safe Ticker (CST) was approved in the Flemish Parliament on Friday, ...
    Three out of four Brussels cafes don’t ask for CST
    Three out of four Brussels cafes aren’t checking for Covid Safe Tickets (CSTs), according to an investigation by Bruzz journalists. The ...