   
Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
Saturday, 30 October, 2021
Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of...
Criminal investigations into undocumented cycle couriers...
Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over...
It’s all about how you spend it...
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world

    Saturday, 30 October 2021

    © Belga

    According to the Belgian Foundation Against Breast Cancer, some 11,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Belgium, or 188 in 100,000 women.

    The figures places Belgium as the country with the highest rate of breast cancer among its population in the world. “A sad and terrifying record Heidi Vansevenant, President of the Association for the fight against cancer Think Pink, told Le Vif.

    In effect, one out of eight women (and one man per 800) would be diagnosed with breast cancer one day, judging by statistics over the last years.

    Luckily the chance to overcome the disease is high in Belgium. The recovery rate sits at about 85%, and 90% when a tumour has been identified at an early stage.

    The association is stressing the importance of screening to detect breast cancer early. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decrease of mammograms tests have been carried in the country during the last year.

