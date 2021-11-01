   
Pollution scandal: 3M appeals against shutdown ruling
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 November, 2021
Latest News:
Pollution scandal: 3M appeals against shutdown ruling...
Concerns about flooding risks as ice melting accelerates...
What’s open on 1 November...
1,000 march in Brussels for the climate...
Solved: Mystery of the private jet full of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    What’s open on 1 November
    2
    Solved: Mystery of the private jet full of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on its way to Brussels
    3
    Subsidies for gas power plants to replace nuclear
    4
    What will change on 1 November?
    5
    Young man dies in student hazing in Namur
    Share article:

    Pollution scandal: 3M appeals against shutdown ruling

    Monday, 01 November 2021

    © Belga

    3M has filed an appeal with the Belgian Council of State against the environmental inspectorate of the Flemish government’s decision to stop certain production processes at its plant in Zwijndrecht.

    The Department of Environment and the Agency for Care and Health ordered 3M to at least temporarily stop the production lines emitting PFAS on Friday, according to De Standaard.

    The company had failed to convince the environmental inspectorate that the factory’s emissions were not further harming the environment in the wake of a pollution scandal.

    3M is appealing the measures, saying that they “would prevent us from serving our global customers in important industries, without any clear benefits for public health or the environment.”

    The company claims it has “always openly shared information” with the competent authorities about the Zwijndrecht site in terms of wastewater discharges and air emissions, and about “health sciences and ecotoxicology, PFAS sampling and risk assessment information,” adding that they promise to keep doing so.

    Translation: 3M still cannot offer any certainty about the risks of its PFAS emissions. Therefore @OmgevingsVL and @ZorgVlaanderen imposed a safety measure. From such a multinational we may expect more responsibility for the community and its employees.

    But Flemish Minister for the Environment Zuhal Demir (N-VA) reacted to the appeal with disappointment.

    “That does not show much sense of responsibility towards the community, the environment and its own employees,” she said.

    “We regret that 3M does not simply accept measures that protect our environment and the health of people. Earlier it also appealed against stricter discharge standards from the province of Antwerp.”

    Demir pointed out that the appeal does not have a suspensive effect, “so the production processes concerned will have to be stopped anyway.”

    The Minister also intends to firmly defend the measures taken by the Environmental Inspection and Care and Health.

    Latest news

    Concerns about flooding risks as ice melting accelerates in Greenland
    The Greenland ice sheet has melted by some 3.5 trillion tonnes in 10 years, raising sea levels by a centimetre and increasing the risk of flooding ...
    What’s open on 1 November
    Many employees are off work on 1 November, one of several bank holidays throughout the month in Belgium. For those of you just setting out, here's ...
    1,000 march in Brussels for the climate
    About 1,000 demonstrators gathered at the Central Station in Brussels on Sunday for a new climate march on the eve of the climate summit in Glasgow, ...
    Solved: Mystery of the private jet full of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on its way to Brussels
    The forces behind a private plane heading for Brussels from an airport in the north-east of Brazil have finally been revealed: one of the country’s ...
    ‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate disaster to come
    In the coming days, leaders from across the world will meet in Glasgow to agree on a coordinated action plan to tackle climate change. On the other ...
    Climate Summit: “If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails” Boris Johnson warns
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that if COP26 on climate change fails in Glasgow, "the whole thing fails", stressing the urgency ...
    Ashes of the late crime author Pieter Aspe incorporated into his new book
    Yesterday saw the launch of the latest in a long line of thrillers by one of Belgium’s top-selling authors, Pieter Haspeslag, who publishes under the ...
    Subsidies for gas power plants to replace nuclear
    Belgian electricity company Elia announced on Sunday the results of its Capacity Reimbursement Mechanism auction, favouring new gas plants from ...
    What will change on 1 November?
    With a new month comes new rules, from coronavirus measures to app updates for some mobile phones. Find out what changes on 1 November 2021. Covid ...
    Fishing rights: UK stance unchanged after Johnson-Macron meeting
    Following a meeting between heads of state Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, the British Government has said that its position in the conflict over ...
    Young man dies in student hazing in Namur
    A young man has died during a student hazing – the initiation ceremonies that often involve being put in painful positions or consuming excessive ...
    Prime Minister to study implications before deciding on CST requirement in workplaces
    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says he wishes to study the implications of introducing a health pass in workplaces before taking a stand on the ...