   
Vaccinated care staff can continue working after high-risk Covid contact
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 November, 2021
Latest News:
Eight new cycling projects for Brussels...
Vaccinated care staff can continue working after high-risk...
Covid-19 means five times more profit for Pfizer...
Around 340 Covid-19 patients in ICU as infections...
MPs call for ‘clarity and transparency’ for regularisation...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Investigation opened into porn video recorded on altar of Flemish church
    2
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    3
    Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of its members due to CST
    4
    CCN building at Brussels’ North station to be demolished
    5
    Belgium in Brief: Your New Language
    Share article:

    Vaccinated care staff can continue working after high-risk Covid contact

    Thursday, 04 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Covid intensive care, Sint-Vincentius hospital Antwerp, 2020. Credit: Jimmy Kets

    Vaccinated care personnel can continue to work after a high-risk Covid-19 contact pending a negative test result to avoid jeopardising the continuity of care.

    In exceptional cases and under certain conditions – such as the healthcare worker being asymptomatic as well as fully vaccinated – they can continue to work after taking the first coronavirus test before receiving a negative result, Belgium’s Risk Management Group (RMG) decided on Wednesday evening.

    “The decision not to follow the quarantine or isolation measure should never be made by the healthcare worker themselves. In health care institutions the decision must be taken by the management together with the occupational physician,” a press release stated.

    Meanwhile, for those in primary care and home care, the decision must be taken by the occupational physician or in consultation with the guardian.

    This decision comes in the wake of the worsening condition being monitored in hospitals in Belgium, as the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital increased to almost 2,000, while there are 340 people being treated in intensive care units as a result of the virus.

    Measures and conditions

    If a quarantine exemption is applied, the healthcare worker in question must keep contact with other people and staff “to a strict minimum,” must avoid using public transport, and always wear (surgical) face masks in the correct way at the workplace.

    The person must be fully vaccinated, meaning there must be two weeks after the last recommended dose – i.e. two weeks after the first dose for the Johnson&Johnson Covid-19 vaccine or two weeks after the second dose for all other vaccines.

    Other conditions also include that the caregiver cannot live under the same roof as the person that infected them, while there must be no other alternatives, meaning the presence of the caregiver is necessary for a minimum standard of care.

    “In extreme cases, healthcare workers who tested positive but are asymptomatic can be deployed in covid departments during their isolation period. There are also conditions for this,” the press release read.

    Meanwhile, Sciensano stressed that cleaning staff, kitchen staff and other logistics services in healthcare are not covered by this exception, which is valid for four weeks (until 1 December) and will be evaluated following this period.

    Latest news

    Eight new cycling projects for Brussels
    Brussels will be getting eight new cycling projects thanks to the anonymously-funded Bikes in Brussels Fund. The projects involve the creation of ...
    Covid-19 means five times more profit for Pfizer
    Pharmaceuticals company Pfizer saw its earnings increase fivefold in the third quarter of this year, largely as a result of the success of its ...
    Around 340 Covid-19 patients in ICU as infections rise
    The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital as well as the number of people ending up in intensive care is steadily rising in Belgium as new ...
    MPs call for ‘clarity and transparency’ for regularisation process
    Brussels MPs are calling on the Federal Government to provide clear-cut criteria for the regularisation of the region's undocumented residents. ...
    Investigation opened into porn video recorded on altar of Flemish church
    The Carma police zone in the Limburg province is opening an investigation into a video circulating on social media of a couple having sex on the ...
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    The Dutch government yesterday announced new, stricter measures to protect against the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country. The ...
    Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of its members due to CST
    Due to the introduction of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to gain access to fitness centres in Belgium since 1 November, they are losing 10% to 20% of ...
    Student hazing death could be caused by excessive alcohol consumption
    The death of a student at a hazing in the early hours of Sunday morning once again put the practice, which involves submitting first-year students to ...
    CCN building at Brussels’ North station to be demolished
    The CCN building, for many people working on the canal side of the North station the habitual entrance to the station, is to be demolished to make ...
    WHO approves eighth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
    On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an emergency use listing for Covaxin, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, making it ...
    Petrol and diesel prices will rise again on Thursday
    The maximum petrol and diesel prices in Belgium will rise again after a slight drop in price recorded on Saturday.  From Thursday, the maximum ...
    Carrefour unveils plans to use 100% renewable electricity within 10 years
    Supermarket chain Carrefour has announced plans to use 100% renewable electricity in stores by 2030 as part of an effort to cut its carbon footprint. ...