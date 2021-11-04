   
Some 20 firearms lost or stolen from Ministry of Defence still unlocated
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 November, 2021
Latest News:
Rapid test at entrance of venues is (usually)...
Von der Leyen accused of hypocrisy following short...
Extinction Rebellion take over publicity spots around Brussels...
Europe heads for coal exit as more countries...
Ghent students win prize for insect-based pet food...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    2
    Number of hospitalisations due to excessive drinking rapidly increasing
    3
    Investigation opened into porn video recorded on altar of Flemish church
    4
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    5
    CCN building at Brussels’ North station to be demolished
    Share article:

    Some 20 firearms lost or stolen from Ministry of Defence still unlocated

    Thursday, 04 November 2021

    Credit: Canva

    5,521 files of material lost or stolen from the Ministry of Defence have been registered between 2016 and 2020, among them firearms and ammunition. Around 20 firearms have still not been found, Sudinfo reported, citing figures released by Belgium’s Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder.

    When questioned on the matter by MP Kattrin Jadin (Liberal Reformist Party), Dedonder confirmed the above figures but explained that a lack of clarity in the official documents made it impossible to give more detailed information on “the type of material lost or stolen.” Dedonder added that “the material varied owing to the wide range of activities carried out by the Ministry of Defence,” Belga News Agency reports.

    The minister was, however, able to provide further information on some of the numbers of lost and stolen items: “the list included 83 losses of ammunition, of which 64 have been found; nine ammunition thefts, of which two have been recovered; 53 lost firearms, of which 30 have been found; and four firearms thefts, of which one has been recovered.”

    The whereabouts of some 26 stores of ammunition and 26 firearms therefore remain unknown.

    Related Posts

    This is somewhat concerning given the case of Jürgen Conings, a former career soldier with extreme-right beliefs who went missing for a month earlier this year after stealing an arsenal of lethal weapons from a military barracks. Conings had threatened to hunt down and attack virologists who were advising the Belgian Government on coronavirus pubic policy – threats that were taken seriously given his background and the lethal weapons in his possession.

    Just yesterday, three military barracks and eight private homes of military personnel were searched as part of an operation to tackle extreme-right terrorism in Belgium.

    Latest news

    Rapid test at entrance of venues is (usually) invalid, says Vandenbroucke
    Just undergoing a rapid antigen test at the entrance of a venue that requires a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to get in is usually not allowed, says the ...
    Von der Leyen accused of hypocrisy following short private jet trip revelations
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been criticised after it came out that she took a private jet for a 50-km trip as climate ...
    Extinction Rebellion take over publicity spots around Brussels
    In the early hours of Thursday morning, climate collective Extinction Rebellion took over some 50 publicity spots around Brussels "to denounce the ...
    Europe heads for coal exit as more countries pledge phaseout
    Coal power has taken a battering at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, as a number of European countries pledged to rid their energy mixes of ...
    Ghent students win prize for insect-based pet food
    Two students from Ghent have won a prize at Expedition DO!, the start-up programme of Ghent University, for developing insect-based pet food. ...
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    As Flanders and Wallonia have expanded the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) and Brussels is tightening its checks from this week, the authorities ...
    Belgium in Brief: Anchored in Brussels
    Members of the Brussels Parliament are calling on Belgium's Federal Government to set clear and uniform criteria for the regularisation of ...
    ‘World needs much more cycling’ to combat climate change, say advocates
    The world needs much more cycling in order to combat climate change and reach global targets for CO2 emissions reduction, according to an open letter ...
    Vets to help homeless people with pets during winter months
    During the winter months, homeless people and their pets will receive help from vets as part of the Prince Laurent Fondation "Winter Plan." ...
    Covid Safe Ticket boosts demand for first dose in Flanders
    Since the announcement was made that the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) would be expanded in Flanders from 1 November, more people are ...
    Number of hospitalisations due to excessive drinking rapidly increasing
    More and more people are being taken in at Leuven's emergency departments as a result of alcohol intoxication, including young people, but also those ...
    Eight new cycling projects for Brussels
    Brussels will be getting eight new cycling projects thanks to the anonymously-funded Bikes in Brussels Fund. The projects involve the creation of ...