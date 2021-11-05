Visits to hospitals in Luxembourg province mostly banned from Monday

Hospitals in the province of Luxembourg will be closed to visitors, with some exceptions, from Monday 8 November due to the increase in the number of cases of infection and hospitalisation linked to Covid-19, the Luxembourg inter-communal health care organisation Vivalia, which manages these hospitals, announced on Friday.

In concrete terms, visits to patients will be forbidden in the hospitals of Arlon, Bastogne, Libramont, Marche and Virton, except for medical exceptions with the authorisation of the head of the department, Belga News Agency reports.

For consultations and emergencies, no accompanying person will be allowed to join, unless their presence is vital (for a person requiring help to move, for example).

In paediatrics, both parents will be allowed but sibling visits will be forbidden and in maternity, the presence of the other parent is allowed but sibling visits are also forbidden.

Aside from people coming for a consultation or a medical examination and Vivalia’s teams, each person entering the hospital will have to present their Covid Safe Ticket or a PCR test (carried out in the previous 48 hours) or an antigenic test (dating back no more than 24 hours), reminds Vivalia.