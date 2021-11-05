Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels on Saturday

Inhabitants of Brussels can virtually participate in a climate march held in Scotland this weekend by climbing on treadmills set up in the city centre.

Youth for Climate and Oxfam Belgium have announced that they will set up two treadmills with a screen in front of them at Place de la Monnaie in Brussels from 10:30 AM on Saturday, Belga News Agency reports.

It will show images of activists from all over the world, especially from countries hardest hit by the climate crisis. Passers-by are invited to take pictures or videos on the treadmills and thus virtually participate in the Global Climate March. The event will run until noon.

Tens of thousands of activists are expected to take to the streets of Glasgow as the first week of the COP26 climate summit draws to a close. Photos and videos from around the world will be shown to give voice to those who cannot attend.