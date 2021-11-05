   
Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels on Saturday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 November, 2021
Latest News:
Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels...
Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death...
Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end...
‘Almost nothing’: Only 158 Brussels businesses applied for...
Dutch snack bar holds on to ‘Wendy’s’ trademark...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    2
    All retailers must allow electronic payments by 1 July
    3
    Brussels Airlines scraps flights because of staff shortages due to illness
    4
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    5
    Von der Leyen accused of hypocrisy following short private jet trip revelations
    Share article:

    Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels on Saturday

    Friday, 05 November 2021

    The climate march in Brussels in October. Credit: Arnaud Ghys/ Klimaatcoalitie

    Inhabitants of Brussels can virtually participate in a climate march held in Scotland this weekend by climbing on treadmills set up in the city centre.

    Youth for Climate and Oxfam Belgium have announced that they will set up two treadmills with a screen in front of them at Place de la Monnaie in Brussels from 10:30 AM on Saturday, Belga News Agency reports.

    Related News

     

    It will show images of activists from all over the world, especially from countries hardest hit by the climate crisis. Passers-by are invited to take pictures or videos on the treadmills and thus virtually participate in the Global Climate March. The event will run until noon.

    Tens of thousands of activists are expected to take to the streets of Glasgow as the first week of the COP26 climate summit draws to a close. Photos and videos from around the world will be shown to give voice to those who cannot attend.

    Latest news

    Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death
    The anti-covid pill developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer has proven to be 89% effective in preventing hospitalisation or death from the ...
    Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care
    Vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care following a Covid-19 infection than those that have not been vaccinated, ...
    ‘Almost nothing’: Only 158 Brussels businesses applied for Covid Safe label
    Brussels businesses adhering to proper hygiene and cleaning requirements in light of Covid-19 could apply for a label letting the public know of this ...
    Dutch snack bar holds on to ‘Wendy’s’ trademark after court ruling
    Fans of Wendy's fast food in Belgium will have to keep waiting for the American burger chain to open in the country after the brand came up against ...
    Feminist collectives unite to tackle sexual violence in Brussels’ nightlife
    A union between multiple feminist collectives has emerged as the result of cooperation between activists and organisations behind the movement ...
    Belgium in Brief: Climate Talking Cheat Sheet
    Flanders has reached a climate agreement. So – buzzwords and potential hyperbole aside – what does it change in the short term? For the full ...
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    As the Covid-19 situation in Belgium worsens, federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke has warned that it's "time to push on the brakes," but ...
    All retailers must allow electronic payments by 1 July
    All commercial establishments in Belgium must allow electronic payment by 1 July 2022 as part of the action plan against fraud introduced by the ...
    Flemish government reaches long-awaited climate agreement
    On Thursday evening, the Flemish Government reached a climate agreement that will target the construction of houses, car emissions and the ...
    Number of Covid-19 hospitalisations continues to rise
    The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is soaring in Belgium, however, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has once again ...
    A clear and unequivocal ‘Yes’ from Belgians to taxing the wealthiest
    According to a recent survey carried out by the National Centre for Cooperation and Development (CNCD-11.11.11), a majority of Belgians are strongly ...
    EP visit: “Israel should become a strategic partner to the EU in the region”
    A European Parliament delegation visited Israel this week with the purpose of strengthening the relations between the EU and Israel after years of ...