   
Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target
Saturday, 06 November, 2021
    Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target

    Saturday, 06 November 2021

    Zuhal Demir (N-VA). © Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir wants Europe to review downwards the CO2 reduction targets set for Belgium, Het Belang van Limburg newspaper reported on Saturday.

    Belgium needs to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 47% by the year 2030, but for Demir, a better balance needs to be found between Eastern and Western Europe.

    In July, the European Commission presented its plan for reducing CO2 emissions in the EU by 55% by 2030. The targets set for individual countries vary greatly.

    Belgium, for example, is required to slash its emissions by 47%. In the case of Bulgaria, the goal is 10%, while Romania needs to reduce its emissions by 12%.

    “We still need to negotiate on the 47%,” Zuhal said. “We, in Flanders, are asking for a better balance within Europe. It’s not possible that Eastern European countries like Bulgaria and Romania need to make 40% less effort than Western Europe. That difference has not been explained to me.”

