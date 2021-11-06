   
‘No security clearance’: legislators cannot see proof of extreme-right threat in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 November, 2021
Latest News:
‘No security clearance’: legislators cannot see proof of...
Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments...
Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from...
A matter of common decency...
Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    2
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    3
    Family’s illegal felling on castle estate ’caused damage that will last for decades’
    4
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    5
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    Share article:

    ‘No security clearance’: legislators cannot see proof of extreme-right threat in Belgium

    Saturday, 06 November 2021

    Serge Lipszyc. Credit: Belga

    A committee looking into increasing extreme right activity in Belgium has confirmed in a report to a parliamentary follow-up commission that the country’s institutions are under serious threat but says it is legally unable to provide commissioners with concrete information on the threat.

    “There is, in fact, a serious threat to our institutions,” the head of the Comité R (Standing Intelligence Agencies Review Committee), Serge Lipszyc noted in a supplementary report on the rise of the extreme right addressed to the Chamber’s Follow-up Commission, which is scheduled to meet on Monday.

    The report, however, stresses that it is legally impossible to provide the parliamentarians of the Commission with concrete details since they lack security clearances allowing them to receive classified information.

    “The elements, figures and even concrete examples enable us to show, even without violating information secrecy, the confidentiality of deliberations or professional secrecy, that a serious threat hangs over our institutions, as has been said and written on many occasions in preceding reports,” Lipszyc said at the submission of the report, a copy of which was leaked to the Belga News Agency.

    It was these elements which, “pursuant to the judiciary’s established principle of sharing the Committee’s general observations on a number of problems” it observed, led Lipszyc to conclude in late October in Wilfried magazine that a serious extreme-right threat to the country’s institutions was emerging.

    “The present report will necessarily be disappointing because it is the legislature itself that restricts the possibility for the chairman of the Standing Committee to provide the Permanent Commission with concrete information,” he said.

    “Democratic oversight will evidently be facilitated if the Chairman of the Standing Intelligence Agencies Review Committee had the right to speak openly with the parliamentary body that oversees it,” Lipszyc stressed, recalling that “it is not the chairman of the Standing Committee who is responsible for this impossibility.”

    The 27-page report recalls the “multiple so-called security issues” to which the attention of the country’s institutions – its services, administration, ministers and parliament – has been drawn since 2020.

    Many of these issues and recommendations were left unanswered until the Conings affair broke, it noted in a reference to Jurgen Conings, a soldier with extreme right ideas who issued threats against the country’s institutions and was found dead after a days-long manhunt in June last.

    Latest news

    Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments
    Eighty-one British companies have made the jump across the Channel to Flanders because of Brexit, a study by Flanders Investment & Trade shows. ...
    Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from May 2022
    Norwegian airline Flyr is further expanding its network of destinations and will start flying to and from Brussels from May 2022, the company ...
    A matter of common decency
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: It's all about how ...
    Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir wants Europe to review downwards the CO2 reduction targets set for Belgium, Het Belang van Limburg newspaper ...
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    Police in Belgium are expecting long queues at the country's airports at the checks on people's Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) as many people will be ...
    Fire brigade rescues injured fawn in Brussels Sonian Forest
    The Brussels fire brigade found an injured roe deer fawn in the Sonian Forest on Friday evening. The animal was spotted around 6:00 PM at the ...
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    American rapper Kanye West's trip to Belgium has once again been in the news after he talked about being confronted by armed police while walking in ...
    Flemish Environment Minister misses COP26 as Chief of Staff tests positive
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir will not be travelling to COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this weekend, according to ...
    Family’s illegal felling on castle estate ’caused damage that will last for decades’
    A family of which two members earned the reputation of slumlords has once again made headlines for illegally felling a forest in Kortessem, in the ...
    Visits to hospitals in Luxembourg province mostly banned from Monday
    Hospitals in the province of Luxembourg will be closed to visitors, with some exceptions, from Monday 8 November due to the increase in the number of ...
    Activists can climate march on treadmills in Brussels on Saturday
    Inhabitants of Brussels can virtually participate in a climate march held in Scotland this weekend by climbing on treadmills set up in the city ...
    Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death
    The anti-covid pill developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer has proven to be 89% effective in preventing hospitalisation or death from the ...