Two people found dead in Antwerp underground parking lot

The lifeless bodies of two men were found during the night of Thursday to Friday in the bicycle parking lot under the Astridplein, near Antwerp-Central train station, the police reported on Saturday.

The two men aged 41 and 42, were probably homeless, according to reports.

The emergency services arrived on the scene at about 3:00 AM on Friday, but attempts to revive the men proved fruitless. A forensic specialist was also dispatched to the location.

“Given the location and the fact that these were two relatively young men, their deaths are being viewed as suspicious,” local police commented.