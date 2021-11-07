   
Two people found dead in Antwerp underground parking lot
Sunday, 07 November, 2021
    Two people found dead in Antwerp underground parking lot

    Sunday, 07 November 2021

    Credit: Antwerp police

    The lifeless bodies of two men were found during the night of Thursday to Friday in the bicycle parking lot under the Astridplein, near Antwerp-Central train station, the police reported on Saturday.

    The two men aged 41 and 42, were probably homeless, according to reports.

    The emergency services arrived on the scene at about 3:00 AM on Friday, but attempts to revive the men proved fruitless. A forensic specialist was also dispatched to the location.

    “Given the location and the fact that these were two relatively young men, their deaths are being viewed as suspicious,” local police commented.

