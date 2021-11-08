   
Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter into force today
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 November, 2021
Latest News:
Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter...
1 in 10 De Lijn buses and trams...
Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone...
Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs planned...
Intelligence service condemns leaked report on extreme right...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter into force today
    2
    Police spent two weeks searching for baby found dead in pond
    3
    Belgium orders new ‘Novavax’ vaccine for people allergic to Pfizer or Moderna
    4
    Holy water and prayers must restore altar in Flemish church after sex video
    5
    Belgian coastal town bans all organised indoor activities from tomorrow
    Share article:

    Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter into force today

    Monday, 08 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Face masks are mandatory for pupils in the fifth and sixth grades of Dutch-speaking primary schools. Credit: Belga

    New rules regarding the health safety of pupils will be introduced both in French- and Dutch-speaking schools as of today (Monday), including the re-introduction of face masks for certain age groups.

    Before the start of the autumn holidays, education partners decided to (re-) introduce measures to curb infections among students at school, as the number of new cases was once again rising, especially among pupils in primary schools.

    “The main purpose of the measures is to keep the schools open as much as possible,” a press release from Flemish education minister Ben Weyts read, in which the announcement was made two weeks ago.

    In Dutch-speaking schools, wearing a face mask in the classroom will once again become mandatory for pupils in the final two years of primary education.

    Meanwhile, nothing will change for students in secondary schools, as the high vaccination rate among 12- to 15-year-olds has helped contain infections here.

    “This results in much lower infection rates and means that extra general measures in secondary education are not necessary at the moment,” Weyts’ statement read, adding that secondary education, too, must remain vigilant and that extra measures can be implemented if necessary.

    Meanwhile, in French-speaking secondary schools, face masks are once again mandatory when pupils are sitting, as was already the case in French-speaking schools in Brussels.

    In French-speaking nurseries and primary schools, children will not have to wear face masks, however, teachers will have to wear them at all times.

    Quarantine rules

    In Dutch-speaking schools, a new testing and quarantining strategy will also be implemented on Monday, which aims to reduce the number of children being kept at home unnecessarily.

    In the two weeks prior to the new strategy being announced, 28,000 pupils were quarantined at home, including many children with no symptoms.

    Now, only children under the age of 12 that are showing symptoms will be tested, and a class will only go into quarantine for a week if four outbreaks are detected within one week in one single class.

    For Dutch-speaking schools, these measures could remain in force until the Christmas holidays, but there will be an evaluation in the meantime.

    Latest news

    1 in 10 De Lijn buses and trams that app says is ‘on time’ is late or never arrives
    In September, the real-time travel information for Flanders’ bus network De Lijn was only about 90 percent reliable, with one in ten busses or trams ...
    Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone
    The alcohol prohibition zone in Antwerp will be extended to Sint-Jansplein and the surrounding streets following a decision by the city council. ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs planned in bid to stop sexual violence
    A union of feminist collectives has called for the boycotting of bars and clubs on Friday 12 November in the wake of a rising number of sexual ...
    Intelligence service condemns leaked report on extreme right
    A report by Belgian intelligence services was leaked over the weekend. It confirmed that the rise of the extreme right “does constitute a serious ...
    Four months after flooding: 71,000 damages claims worth €2.1 billion
    Almost four months after the summer’s deadly floods, insurance companies have received more than 71,000 claims with damages amounting to over €2.1 ...
    Police spent two weeks searching for baby found dead in pond
    Police had already been looking for the baby, whose body was found dead in a nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, on Saturday, for ...
    Why pride is still necessary and important
    Even though Belgium ranks second on this year’s Rainbow Map, which shows acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Europe, experts and activists stress ...
    Belgium orders new ‘Novavax’ vaccine for people allergic to Pfizer or Moderna
    As a small number of people react allergically to the mRNA vaccines, developed by namely Pfizer or Moderna, Belgium is ordering the new Novavax ...
    ‘I’m not my body’: A story about euthanasia
    The word euthanasia stems from ancient Greek meaning “good death”. The first usage of the term is attributed to historian Suetonius, who described ...
    New 425-km mountain bike route opened along Belgian coast
    Cycling fans will now be able to enjoy a 425-km mountain bike circuit along the Coast, extending from the border with France to the Dutch border. ...
    Entrepreneurs who started their business during the pandemic
    Despite the coronavirus, 106,788 new Belgian businesses started in 2020, three of them being Brandsome Projects, Buna and Fabrique Françios & ...
    Abortion: Thousands take to the streets in Poland following pregnant woman’s death
    Tens of thousands of demonstrators shocked by the death of a pregnant woman – blamed by human rights organisations on legislation that all but bans ...