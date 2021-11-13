   
Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask mandate for primary schools
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Latest News:
Global tax on multinationals will net Belgium up...
COP26: Glasgow’s final draft calls for increased effort...
France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians...
Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for...
Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Smart cameras to be used to check on drivers using mobile phones at the wheel
    2
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    3
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    4
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    5
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask mandate for primary schools

    Saturday, 13 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The Education Minister of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Carlone Désir, is not in favour of requiring fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year primary school students to wear facemasks, La Libre Belgique and Sudinfo newspapers reported on Saturday.

    Such a requirement is seen as necessary by Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, who has said that he would like to see a mask mandate issued for upper primary-school classes as a way of containing the current fourth wave of the coronavirus.

    For Minister Désir, a facemask mandate for primary students looks like a societal choice and not a decision based on scientific arguments.

    “When there is so little proof of the epidemiological value-added of a measure that has major drawbacks in terms of comfort and learning, the children’s wellbeing needs to be given precedence,” she is quoted as saying in the Sudinfo newspapers.

    “Masks were not imposed in primary schools before mass vaccination, while the society was under lockdown,” Minister Désir argued. “There could thus be no question of taking stronger measures for the children in a society where adults can be vaccinated, and which is largely unconfined.”

    Latest news

    Global tax on multinationals will net Belgium up to a billion euros per year
    The international agreement setting a global corporate tax of at least 15% on multinationals stands to net Belgium up to one billion euros per year, ...
    COP26: Glasgow’s final draft calls for increased effort on coal
    The final draft decision of the UN Climate Conference of Parties (COP26), published on Saturday morning by the summit’s British presidency, calls for ...
    France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians
    Unvaccinated Belgians who wish to travel to France will now need to present a PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before, according to the ...
    Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for children, parents and teachers in these difficult times’
    Sinterklaas arrived in Antwerp via his steamboat this afternoon, but was able to grant VRT an exclusive interview before greeting all the children ...
    Smart cameras to be used to check on drivers using mobile phones at the wheel
    Smart cameras will soon be used to keep track of drivers using mobile phones while at the wheel, L’Avenir and Medahuis newspapers reported on ...
    COP26 in Glasgow went into extra time in effort to avoid failure
    The COP26 meeting in Glasgow did not end as scheduled on Friday at 7:00 PM, as negotiators from nearly 200 countries continued their discussions in ...
    European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection Authority
    The European Commission is investigating whether some members of the Data Protection Authority in Belgium, formerly known as the Privacy Commission, ...
    Children over 12 who want to see Sinterklaas dock in Antwerp will have to show CST
    Families looking to participate in the Belgian tradition of watching Sinterklaas dock his steamer in Antwerp will need to present a Covid Safe Ticket ...
    Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds
    Belgium’s Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) is calling for mandatory face masks from the age of 9, along with stricter controls ...
    European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended to intimidate and silence journalists
    The parliament has adopted a report on measures to counteract the increasing threat that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) ...
    Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station
    The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, ...
    Science vs. politics
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: A matter of common ...