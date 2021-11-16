Young wolf hit by vehicle in Limburg...

A young she-wolf was run over on Tuesday morning on the border between the Limburg municipalities of Oudsbergen and Peer, the Flemish Agency for Nature and Forests said, confirming a report in Het Belang van Limburg.

The animal did not survive the impact, and was taken to the animal shelter in Oudsbergen to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, the Belga News Agency reports.

The wolf was hit down on the Meeuwerbaan (N719), and seems to be from the litter of cubs born this year. These young animals “have little experience of road traffic,” adds agency spokesman Jeroen Denaeghel.

Wolves move around a lot and run a greater risk of being hit on Belgium’s dense road network. This accident “painfully shows that there is still a lot of work to be done on our traffic infrastructure in order to avoid these distressing events as much as possible,” emphasises the Flemish Agency for Nature and Forests.

So far, no one has reported the collision.

Last year, two young wolves were also fatally hit in Oudsbergen and Hechtel-Eksel, while a third was run over on the N76 in Oudsbergen.