   
Two thirds of Belgians would understand the implementation of a new lockdown
Friday, 19 November, 2021
    Two thirds of Belgians would understand the implementation of a new lockdown

    Friday, 19 November 2021

    Brussels skyline. Credit: Orlando Whitehead

    The new health measures are insufficient for half of Belgians, according to a survey conducted by the Ipsos institute for Het Nieuwsblad.

    Around 65% of respondents would understand a new lockdown, and 67% support compulsory vaccination, Belga News Agency reports.

    Only 3% of Belgians consider the chances of celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve normally to be “very high” and 18% consider this probability to be “high,” according to the poll.

    The rest – a large majority of 79% – are not very hopeful. They consider the likelihood of being able to celebrate the festive season normally with many friends and family members to be “low” or “very low.”

    Opinions on the governments’ approach are also very divided. Four out of ten Belgians are satisfied with it, while the others disapprove.

    French-speaking Belgians in particular are more lenient than the Flemish.

    Age is also a factor. Among the over-65s, 52% are staying positive, while among the 18-24s, only 37% feel positive.

