   
Two inmates cause disturbance in Hasselt prison
Friday, 19 November, 2021
    Two inmates cause disturbance in Hasselt prison

    Friday, 19 November 2021

    Photo from Belga

    Two inmates of the Hasselt prison caused a disturbance and tried to start a fire during a walk on Thursday evening.

    The inmates refused to allow some prisoners to return to their cells and demanded a third daily walk, according to Belga News Agency.

    The prisoners eventually returned and the situation calmed down.

    “The staff inside the prison were able to prevent a further escalation,” said prison administration spokesperson Kathleen Van De Vijver.

    “The two inmates tried to rally the other prisoners to their cause, but did not succeed. A disciplinary procedure will be started on Friday. No injuries were reported. Officers from the Limburg Regio Hoofdstad (LRH) police area were ready to intervene, but in the end their help was not needed.”

    Due to health measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, inmates are normally only allowed one hour twice a day for walking. However, in Hasselt they can go out for an hour and a half twice a day: in the morning and in the evening.

    The Limburg police officers were ready to intervene in the prison, but in the end their support was not needed. A police drone remains active over the prison.

