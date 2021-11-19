   
Flemish socialist party Vooruit can keep its name
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 November, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish socialist party Vooruit can keep its name...
European Commission adheres to new Belgian rules on...
Germany tightens restrictions for the unvaccinated...
These coronavirus measures are coming into force tomorrow...
More than 1,200 Covid-19 patients could be in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    These coronavirus measures are coming into force tomorrow
    2
    Austria announces nationwide lockdown and mandatory vaccination
    3
    Two thirds of Belgians would understand the implementation of a new lockdown
    4
    Brussels Christmas market plans to go ahead despite new measures
    5
    Belgium takes broad measures ‘to avoid another lockdown’
    Share article:

    Flemish socialist party Vooruit can keep its name

    Friday, 19 November 2021

    Vooruit chairman Conner Rousseau. Photo from Belga.

    The Flemish sociality party Vooruit will not have to change its name, per the results of a recent court case.

    Four local lists called Vooruit were unsuccessful in a Brussels court when they challenged the name change of the Flemish socialist party, De Morgen reported on Friday.

    When the sp.a became Vooruit in the summer of 2020, the Ghent arts centre that was already named Vooruit, along with several local lists with the same name, challenged its use by the socialist party.

    The local lists of Koksijde, Kortrijk, Tienen and Zwevegem lodged an appeal to demand that the Flemish Socialists choose another name. They demanded a fine of up to €25,000 per day as long as chairman Conner Rousseau did not abandon the name Vooruit.

    The socialist party was confident that it was the first to actually register the name Vooruit and the company court agreed, according to documents seen by De Morgen.

    The court also stated that local lists are not companies and therefore cannot refer to market practice legislation.

    Latest news

    European Commission adheres to new Belgian rules on teleworking
    The Commission confirmed today that it will adjust its working methods to comply with the announcement by the Belgian authorities that working places ...
    Germany tightens restrictions for the unvaccinated
    The restrictions on unvaccinated people in Germany are “no longer enough” to break the new wave of Covid-19 infections, the health watchdog Robert ...
    These coronavirus measures are coming into force tomorrow
    As the coronavirus situation in Belgium continues to worsen, the government has announced that new measures to curb the rise in infections will come ...
    More than 1,200 Covid-19 patients could be in ICU by December
    Scenarios presented to the government showed that hospitals could run out of beds in intensive care units (ICU) if the infection rate doesn't ...
    Brussels hospitals announce strike against mandatory vaccination
    The government is facing a backlash against its decision to make vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers, first from political parties, and now ...
    First contact made between German diplomats and the Taliban government
    Germany has sent senior diplomats to the Afghan capital Kabul for the first time since the Taliban seized power in the country three months ago. ...
    Temporary unemployment dropped in Brussels cafes, still high in hotels
    The number of staff members on temporary unemployment in Brussels' cafes and bars dropped significantly in October, but remains much higher for those ...
    Austria announces nationwide lockdown and mandatory vaccination
    On Friday, Austria became the first European country to impose a new lockdown to curb infections in the autumn, as well as make vaccination against ...
    Belgium’s largest hospital network to be built around the ULB
    With 4,466 beds, Chorus will become the largest of Belgium's 25 hospital networks, La Libre Belgique and La Dernière Heure reported on Friday. The ...
    Brussels health authorities deny data violation on vaccination platform
    A legal analysis has shown Brussels' vaccination platform Bru-Vax respects personal data, Brussels health authorities' have announced, following ...
    Two thirds of Belgians would understand the implementation of a new lockdown
    The new health measures are insufficient for half of Belgians, according to a survey conducted by the Ipsos institute for Het Nieuwsblad. Around ...
    EU and UNRWA sign political declaration on support to Palestinian refugees amid financial crisis
    The EU and the United Nations aid agency for the Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) signed this week a new joint declaration on continued EU political and ...