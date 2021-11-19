Flemish socialist party Vooruit can keep its name...

The Flemish sociality party Vooruit will not have to change its name, per the results of a recent court case.

Four local lists called Vooruit were unsuccessful in a Brussels court when they challenged the name change of the Flemish socialist party, De Morgen reported on Friday.

When the sp.a became Vooruit in the summer of 2020, the Ghent arts centre that was already named Vooruit, along with several local lists with the same name, challenged its use by the socialist party.

The local lists of Koksijde, Kortrijk, Tienen and Zwevegem lodged an appeal to demand that the Flemish Socialists choose another name. They demanded a fine of up to €25,000 per day as long as chairman Conner Rousseau did not abandon the name Vooruit.

The socialist party was confident that it was the first to actually register the name Vooruit and the company court agreed, according to documents seen by De Morgen.

The court also stated that local lists are not companies and therefore cannot refer to market practice legislation.