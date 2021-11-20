Health Minister in favour of boycotting restaurants that fail to take CST seriously

Asked on VRT Radio whether Belgians should boycott restaurants that fail to take the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) seriously, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit Party) was categorical.

“Absolutely,” he answered without hesitation.

“If I enter a café or a restaurant and they do not use the Coronapass seriously, I will leave, you know. I want to feel safe, ” he added.

Did he mean people should boycott establishments that do not apply CST checks seriously, VRT asked. “Absolutely. It’s a matter of safety,” the health minister responded. “Your health is my responsibility. Your well-being, too. But my health is your responsibility.”

For Frank Vandenbroucke, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) should – also “absolutely” – keep closer tabs on compliance with the new rules aimed at fighting the novel Coronavirus.