   
Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English...
Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen...
From protest to battlefield: Sunday’s riots in pictures...
Belgium is Europe’s second largest exporter of Christmas...
Flanders launches plan to combat increasing loneliness...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues
    2
    From protest to battlefield: Sunday’s riots in pictures
    3
    Flanders launches plan to combat increasing loneliness
    4
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    5
    Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises test
    Share article:

    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English

    Tuesday, 23 November 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    Belgium has once again moved up the rankings in an international list of countries that are best for non-native English speakers, landing in 6th place for 2021.

    The global ranking, produced by international education company EF Education First, analysed data based on test results of 2 million adults in 112 countries & regions.

    “Despite the decline in travel, English continues to facilitate cross-border communication and cooperation as well as enabling new modes of work,” commented Kate Bell, Author of the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI). “This year’s EF EPI is more comprehensive than ever, providing valuable insights for governments to evaluate their language learning policies and highlight strategic areas to improve upon.” 

    Related Posts

    Belgium narrowly missed out on a spot in the top 5 in the 2021 edition but overtook Sweden, Finland, Germany and Portugal to land in 6th place. The new top five countries with the best non-native English speakers are: 

    1. Netherlands
    2. Austria
    3. Denmark
    4. Singapore
    5. Norway 

    The rest of the band of “very high” proficiency countries are Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Croatia, Germany, South Africa and Luxembourg.

    “The average level of English within the EU has risen by an average of six points per year since 2011, making it the area of the world with the largest gains over the past decade,” the organisation explained. “Portugal has improved its English by 116 points, more than any other country in the index.”

    Belgium has continued to climb the positions in the study rankings, placing 13th in 2019, 9th in 2020 and now 6th in 2021. 

    Latest news

    Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues
    Horeca Vlaanderen – the umbrella organisation of the hospitality industry in Flanders – has renewed its call to ban people who are not vaccinated ...
    From protest to battlefield: Sunday’s riots in pictures
    On Sunday, what was planned to be a peaceful protest against the latest coronavirus measures in Brussels soon turned into riots that resulted in ...
    Belgium is Europe’s second largest exporter of Christmas trees
    In Belgium's southern region, the end of the year means a boom in business for one particular sector. As the festive season begins, December is ...
    Flanders launches plan to combat increasing loneliness
    The Flemish Government has launched its first "loneliness plan" in response to an increasing number of people of all ages in Flanders indicating that ...
    Criticism grows for compulsory vaccination
    Belgium's Mouvement Réformateur (MR) has also spoken out against compulsory vaccination in Belgium, joining Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open ...
    Flanders frees up €2 million for scholarships to top foreign universities
    The Flemish Government has announced that it will put aside €2 million every year for scholarships for students in the region who have been accepted ...
    Petrol prices drop tomorrow, but stay high
    The maximum price of petrol in Belgium will be reduced tomorrow, according to the latest figures from the Federal Public Service Economy. For 95 ...
    Belgium in Brief: Then What?
    This weekend, protests against the extra coronavirus measures that many states are introducing took place across Europe. But you probably knew ...
    Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns
    Rush hour on Monday morning was quieter than normal on the main roads in the north of the country, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre (Vlaams ...
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    On Sunday, an estimated 35,000 people took to the streets of Brussels to protest against the stricter coronavirus measures introduced to curb the ...
    Belgian ‘Un Monde’ gets student prize at French film festival
    Belgian filmmaker Laura Wandel’s full-length fiction film, 'Un Monde', was awarded the Jules Verne University of Picardy Student Prize this weekend ...
    Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx of demand
    Laboratories that have to analyse PCR tests in Belgium are being overrun, and are saying they can't keep up with the increasing number of tests that ...