   
560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 November, 2021
Latest News:
Bayern Munich imposes pay cut on quarantined unvaccinated...
560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium...
Thousands march through Brussels against health measures...
Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police...
Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    2
    Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising infections
    3
    Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises test
    4
    Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday
    5
    Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday
    Share article:

    560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium

    Sunday, 21 November 2021

    © Belga

    Rising coronavirus infections mean that HR services provider Randstad is looking for 560 contact tracers for call centres in the Bruges, Ghent, Ypres and Mechelen region.

    Randstad wants to hire 560 new call centre agents as soon as possible, Belga News Agency reports.

    “As a contact tracer you really make a difference in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Wim Van der Linden, spokesperson at Randstad. “We are mainly looking for people who speak fluent Dutch, have good communication skills, can work well with a computer and are willing to work a variable schedule between 8 and 20 hours”.

    New staff members will first receive a week of training at a nearby call centre but then switch entirely to working from home.

    Experience is not necessary, and students can also do this as an extra income. Interested people can register by texting “CONTACT” to the free number 8989.

    Latest news

    Bayern Munich imposes pay cut on quarantined unvaccinated players
    Bayern Munich has decided to reduce the salaries of unvaccinated footballers quarantined after coming into contact with persons infected with the ...
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    Several thousand people gathered at 1:00 PM on Sunday in front of Brussels North Station for a "Together for Freedom" demonstration. The ...
    Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police officers injured
    Riot police deployed on Saturday “to restore order” in The Hague arrested seven persons after rioters set off fireworks and destroyed traffic lights ...
    Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising infections
    The city of Ghent has officially cancelled its Christmas and New Year's holiday events, as well as the arrival of Sinterklaas, in the face of rising ...
    Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises test
    Employees advised by the online self-assessment tool to be tested for Covid-19 will now automatically receive a certificate of absence for their ...
    Four-storey building uninhabitable following fire in Saint-Gilles
    A four-storey building in Saint-Gilles was declared unfit for habitation after being damaged by fire on Saturday, Brussels Fire Service spokesman ...
    Climate change: Is hydrogen the fuel of the future in the EU?
    The European Commission announced last week the results of the first call for large-scale projects aiming at bringing breakthrough technologies to ...
    Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday
    Belgium is in for a cold but dry week, with a potential for snow next Saturday, according to the latest update from the Royal Meteorological ...
    Compulsory vaccination of nursing staff: strikes still on, warns union
    The Public Services wing of the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, CSC, warned on Saturday that an agreement reached on Friday evening in ...
    European Parliament: Time to abolish the use of animals in research
    A parliamentary intergroup organised this week a meeting on how to accelerate the transition to animal-free innovations. The Intergroup on the ...
    Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination
    Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna to protest against mandatory vaccination. According to police ...
    Close to 6.7 million substandard masks seized since the start of the pandemic
    Several million mouth masks that do not meet quality requirements have entered the Belgian market, according to checks carried out by the Economic ...