560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium...

Rising coronavirus infections mean that HR services provider Randstad is looking for 560 contact tracers for call centres in the Bruges, Ghent, Ypres and Mechelen region.

Randstad wants to hire 560 new call centre agents as soon as possible, Belga News Agency reports.

“As a contact tracer you really make a difference in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Wim Van der Linden, spokesperson at Randstad. “We are mainly looking for people who speak fluent Dutch, have good communication skills, can work well with a computer and are willing to work a variable schedule between 8 and 20 hours”.

New staff members will first receive a week of training at a nearby call centre but then switch entirely to working from home.

Experience is not necessary, and students can also do this as an extra income. Interested people can register by texting “CONTACT” to the free number 8989.