   
Criticism grows for compulsory vaccination
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 November, 2021
Latest News:
Criticism grows for compulsory vaccination...
Flanders frees up €2 million for scholarships to...
Petrol prices drop tomorrow, but stay high...
Belgium in Brief: Then What?...
Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues
    2
    Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns
    3
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    4
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    5
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    Share article:

    Criticism grows for compulsory vaccination

    Monday, 22 November 2021

    Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

    Belgium’s Mouvement Réformateur (MR) has also spoken out against compulsory vaccination in Belgium, joining Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open Vld) in openly opposing a nationwide vaccine mandate.

    Speaking on Sunday on the RTL-TVI’s weekly ‘C’est pas tous les jours dimanche’ programme, MR’s David Clarinval, Minister for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, said his party was “on the same wavelength as Alexander De Croo.”

    “We think it’s a false good idea,” he said.

    On Friday, after a debate lasting over 12 hours, the Federal Government reached an agreement on the rules for compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers. However, it failed to reach a consensus on compulsory vaccination for the entire population and requested that Corona Commissioner Pedro Facon present a report on the subject by 15 January 2022.

    Belgium’s ruling coalition is divided on the issue. The Christian Democratic and Flemish (CD&V) party have come out strongly in favour of mandatory vaccination for all. The Liberals, on the other hand, are opposed to the measure.

    Ethical and practical considerations

    Speaking on the matter, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that “Philosophically, I was always sceptical about compulsory vaccination for all, but I’ve changed my mind… With the Delta variant, we know that everyone needs to be vaccinated, without exception.”

    The third wing of the federal majority, the Greens, also commented on the issue. Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter said on VRT that the focus should be “on persuasion,” adding that she “would like to wait for the ethical analyses.”

    Related Posts

    Contacted by Belga News Agency, Ecolo’s Georges Gilkinet said that the discussion of mandatory vaccination was inevitable. “We need to do it seriously and methodically, to make decisions on options with full knowledge of the issues,” he stressed.

    “That’s why I asked for and obtained in Wednesday’s Consultative Committee a study on the practical and ethical consequences of such a measure,” he explained. “That is what a final decision will be based on. In the meantime, we need to keep informing the population and trying to convince it.”

    Latest news

    Flanders frees up €2 million for scholarships to top foreign universities
    The Flemish Government has announced that it will put aside €2 million every year for scholarships for students in the region who have been accepted ...
    Petrol prices drop tomorrow, but stay high
    The maximum price of petrol in Belgium will be reduced tomorrow, according to the latest figures from the Federal Public Service Economy. For 95 ...
    Belgium in Brief: Then What?
    This weekend, protests against the extra coronavirus measures that many states are introducing took place across Europe. But you probably knew ...
    Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues
    Horeca Vlaanderen – the umbrella organisation of the hospitality industry in Flanders – has renewed its call to ban people who are not vaccinated ...
    Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns
    Rush hour on Monday morning was quieter than normal on the main roads in the north of the country, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre (Vlaams ...
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    On Sunday, an estimated 35,000 people took to the streets of Brussels to protest against the stricter coronavirus measures introduced to curb the ...
    Belgian ‘Un Monde’ gets student prize at French film festival
    Belgian filmmaker Laura Wandel’s full-length fiction film, 'Un Monde', was awarded the Jules Verne University of Picardy Student Prize this weekend ...
    Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx of demand
    Laboratories that have to analyse PCR tests in Belgium are being overrun, and are saying they can't keep up with the increasing number of tests that ...
    Dott to add 2,000 new rental e-bikes to Brussels by end of year
    European micro-mobility company Dott is expanding its Brussels fleet with the addition of 2,000 new e-bikes by the end of the year. Dott’s blue ...
    Qatar 2022: Belgian Football Union’s partners need to sign human rights charter
    Enterprises wishing to partner with the Belgian Football Union for the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar will need to sign a human rights charter, CEO ...
    New bill sets fixed fees for residence permits
    The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft royal decree setting fixed amounts for applications for various types of residence permits. The ...
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    Police have used water cannons and tear gas to dispel demonstrators at the march against the current coronavirus measures in Brussels, according to ...