   
Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx of demand
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx...
Dott to add 2,000 new rental e-bikes to...
New bill sets fixed fees for residence permits...
Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels...
560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    New bill sets fixed fees for residence permits
    2
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    3
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    4
    Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises test
    5
    These coronavirus measures come into force this weekend
    Share article:

    Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx of demand

    Monday, 22 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Laboratories that have to analyse PCR tests in Belgium are being overrun, and are saying they can’t keep up with the increasing number of tests that are being taken.

    Various labs have now asked for help from the national test platform ‘BIS’, with labs at eight locations, including the University hospital of Antwerp, Leuven, Liège and Brussels, which can process 50,000 to 60,000 tests daily. However, they too are stretched to their limits when it comes to analysing these tests, according to reports from De Morgen.

    “The system is capsizing in certain regions. In the province of Antwerp, a number of labs are already unable to keep up,” Herman Goossens, director of the laboratory at Antwerp University Hospital, said.

    The number of tests being taken is now at the highest level since the start of the pandemic in Belgium. This is a result of the increasing number of contaminations in Belgium, as well as the expansion of the Covid Safe Ticket, which means more people are getting tested.

    The government also recently launched a website allowing people with Covid-19 symptoms to find out if they need to be tested or not. After answering a number of questions, the user will receive a test code to book an appointment for a test, without having to call a doctor first, thus simplifying the process.

    Now, those who want to book a test appointment are finding it increasingly difficult to do so, and have to wait to get their results for a longer time.

    Increase in testing, decrease in funding

    The BIS platform, which was created by the federal government at the end of last year to increase the laboratory capacity for coronavirus tests, is now struggling to fulfil its original goal.

    One member of the network, the university hospital in Ghent (UZ Gent), which continues to respond to requests from labs to take over samples, is now reorganising its centre to cope with the influx of tests, “so we can administer more tests,” head of department Bruno Verhasselt said.

    Related News

     

    However, the monthly funding given to this federal testing platform has decreased from €720,000 to €270,000 per lab from 1 October, as labs weren’t reaching their goals of doing a minimum of 2,000 tests per day due to the decrease in the demand, and resulting in staff being let go.

    “The criticism about so-called ‘wasting money’ at the federal testing platform is now outdated by the facts,” Verhasselt said. “The fire brigade does not have to turn out every day. But now the house is on fire, people are looking to us again to put it out.”

    The smaller labs also use different materials than those in the BIS platform, further resulting in a slowing down of the analysis, as some tubes with samples from the smaller labs cannot be processed by the larger labs.

    According to Goossens, if the pressure continues to increase, the government will either have to rely on larger, private, and more expensive companies or adjust the testing policy and test less.

    “But then of course we would have less insight into the spread of the virus,” Goossens said. “And we are actually sailing blind.”

    Latest news

    Dott to add 2,000 new rental e-bikes to Brussels by end of year
    European micro-mobility company Dott is expanding its Brussels fleet with the addition of 2,000 new e-bikes by the end of the year. Dott’s blue ...
    New bill sets fixed fees for residence permits
    The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft royal decree setting fixed amounts for applications for various types of residence permits. The ...
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    Police have used water cannons and tear gas to dispel demonstrators at the march against the current coronavirus measures in Brussels, according to ...
    560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium
    Rising coronavirus infections mean that HR services provider Randstad is looking for 560 contact tracers for call centres in the Bruges, Ghent, Ypres ...
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    Tens of thousands of people gathered at 1:00 PM on Sunday in front of Brussels North Station for a "Together for Freedom" demonstration. Belga ...
    Cabinet increases expense-allowance for volunteers
    Belgium's Council of Ministers has decided to increase the maximum amounts payable to volunteers who provide logistical assistance or help vaccinate ...
    Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police officers injured
    Riot police deployed on Saturday “to restore order” in The Hague arrested seven persons after rioters set off fireworks and destroyed traffic lights ...
    Bayern Munich imposes pay cut on quarantined unvaccinated players
    Bayern Munich has decided to reduce the salaries of unvaccinated footballers quarantined after coming into contact with persons infected with the ...
    Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising infections
    The city of Ghent has officially cancelled its Christmas and New Year's holiday events, as well as the arrival of Sinterklaas, in the face of rising ...
    Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises test
    Employees advised by the online self-assessment tool to be tested for Covid-19 will now automatically receive a certificate of absence for their ...
    Four-storey building uninhabitable following fire in Saint-Gilles
    A four-storey building in Saint-Gilles was declared unfit for habitation after being damaged by fire on Saturday, Brussels Fire Service spokesman ...
    Climate change: Is hydrogen the fuel of the future in the EU?
    The European Commission announced last week the results of the first call for large-scale projects aiming at bringing breakthrough technologies to ...