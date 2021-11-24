   
Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Latest News:
Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare...
Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna...
More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656...
Brussels pledges to become zero waste city...
East Flanders bans parties and celebrations for four...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Brussels roads will be taken over by tractors in December
    2
    70% of Brussels adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19
    3
    Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence, says Jambon
    4
    Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk
    5
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    Share article:

    Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare

    Wednesday, 24 November 2021

    Almost half of French-speaking Belgian have postponed care due to financial reasons. Credit: Pixabay

    An increasing number of people in Belgium are postponing healthcare this year, with almost half of French-speaking Belgians doing without at least one healthcare service for financial reasons.

    A high number of people in need of care have decided to give up on one health care service because they can not afford it, according to the annual survey of 1,000 people in Brussels and Wallonia, conducted by the socialist mutual insurance company Solidaris.

    “Caring for oneself or going without care is becoming an adjustment variable in the household budget,” a press release stated.

    Meanwhile, the general postponement of care has increased by 13.2 points between 2015 and 2021. People in precarious situations are most likely to be affected by this (around 60%), “further deepening social and health inequalities.” However, it is also increasingly affecting the middle class (an increase of 17 points over the last six years).

    People who are unable to work are most likely to postpone care for this reason, as three in four of them have indicated that they had to postpone at least one treatment in 2021.

    Related News

     

    Most likely to be postponed are specialist treatments (an increase of 12.2 points was reported since 2015); this problem has also grown for mental health care services, as “in 2021, 27% of people who needed care had to postpone psychological care or appointments with specialists for financial reasons.”

    Yet the care that is most often postponed due to financial reasons is dental care, with 30% of patients indicating they postponed getting treated by a dentist.

    Gender and other inequalities

    The survey also found that women, single-parent families (66.7%) and 40-59-year-olds (57.7%) are more likely to have postponed care in the past year.

    While one woman in two (50.8%) women had to forego at least one treatment this year (+11.2 points), the figure is 44.3% for men (+12.7 points) “Inequality between men and women persists in terms of access to healthcare,” Solidaris stated.

    The insurance company has urged several systematic changes to avoid the postponement of care due to financial reasons.

    “Faced with these facts, we advocate guaranteeing access to health care, on the one hand by paying particular attention to the most fragile populations in terms of socio-economics and health and on the other hand by demanding the full reimbursement of primary health care,” it stated.

    Solidaris also stressed the importance of strengthening access to psychological care by “continuing efforts in this area within the framework of the recent agreement providing for the reimbursement of consultations with psychologists under certain conditions.

    It added that there must be a right for increased financial support for households in difficulty, such as single-parent families, households with a single long-term unemployed person or if the main breadwinner is off work.

    Latest news

    Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna to Brussels
    A Christmas tree of more than four metres tall, which will decorate the Brussels seat of the European Parliament in December, was transported on the ...
    More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656 in ICU
    There are currently more than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom almost 660 are being treated in intensive care as a result of the virus. ...
    Brussels pledges to become zero waste city
    The Brussels-Capital Region has become the first Belgian city to commit to becoming a zero-waste region, promising among others to reduce waste by ...
    East Flanders bans parties and celebrations for four weeks
    All parties and other celebrations that are not professionally organised will be banned for the next four weeks in the province of East Flanders, ...
    Brussels roads will be taken over by tractors in December
    Thousands of tractors led by farmers from various European Union Member States will be heading to Brussels in December to protest against new EU ...
    70% of Brussels adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19
    About a month later than initially hoped for, the Brussels-Capital Region has reached the symbolic threshold of 70% of adults who are fully ...
    Evening rush disrupted as police investigation temporarily closes E40 to Brussels
    On Tuesday afternoon, the E40 motorway in the direction of Brussels was completely closed for some time due to a judicial action, which will cause ...
    Covid to cause 700,000 more deaths in Europe by spring, fears WHO
    On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern that the "firm grip" of the Covid-19 epidemic in Europe could lead to an additional ...
    Belgium strives to reach zero traffic-related deaths by 2050
    Belgium's various mobility ministers have joined forces to launch a national plan for road safety which aims to eliminate all traffic-related deaths ...
    Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence, says Jambon
    Flemish ports should prepare for the possible independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said on Monday ...
    New coronavirus restrictions spark violent protests in the EU
    The demonstrations during last weekend in several European cities deteriorated in Brussels and Rotterdam to riots that raised questions about the ...
    One Belgian injured in Bulgaria bus crash that killed at least 45
    One Belgian man was among the dozens of people injured in a deadly bus accident that took place near Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Monday night. So ...