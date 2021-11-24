   
Belgium’s first female doctor honoured with Google search doodle
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Latest News:
Consultative Committee can meet within the hour ‘if...
Why Brussels still lags with vaccines...
Lion population halved since release of ‘The Lion...
Schools to close for extra half-day holiday on...
New Bruvax error allows Brussels residents to get...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    New Bruvax error allows Brussels residents to get booster dose already
    2
    Covid infections in Belgium are ‘not slowing down,’ warns Van Gucht
    3
    Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare
    4
    Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna to Brussels
    5
    Brussels roads will be taken over by tractors in December
    Share article:

    Belgium’s first female doctor honoured with Google search doodle

    Wednesday, 24 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Isala Van Diest's Google doodle. Credit: Google

    Google has commemorated Isala Van Diest – Belgium’s first female doctor – with a doodle displayed on their search engine home page on Wednesday, marking the day she was granted permission to practice the profession.

    On this day in 1884, 137 years ago, a government decree came into effect that allowed Van Diest to practise medicine in Belgium after she became the first Belgian woman to graduate from university in Switzerland.

    To honour this achievement, tech company Google has created a doodle in the same way that it alters its logo on holidays or to mark events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

    Van Diest was born in Leuven in 1842. Her father was a doctor who owned a medical practice and her mother was active in progressive, feminist organisations. Going in against gender conventions at the time, Van Diest decided early on to take over her father’s practice.

    Related Posts

    As she was not able to study at a medical school in Belgium due to gender discrimination, she left home to study in Bern, Switzerland, where she became the first Belgian woman to graduate with a university degree in 1879.

    Belgium allowed women to formally study medicine in 1880, and in 1883, Van Diest graduated as a doctor of medicine, surgery, and obstetrics. After years of working in a women’s shelter and advocating for women’s rights, Diest opened her own practice in 1886.

    In 2018, the street where her practice was located was named after her and for the 100th anniversary of International Women’s Day in 2011, the Belgian government issued a €2 coin in Van Diest’s honour.

    Latest news

    Consultative Committee can meet within the hour ‘if necessary,’ says Jambon
    Commenting on Belgium's rising coronavirus infection rate, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon stated that the Consultative Committee can meet to ...
    Why Brussels still lags with vaccines
    Belgium has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but in Brussels – particularly the poorer neighbourhoods on the west side of the canal ...
    Lion population halved since release of ‘The Lion King’
    Since the release of the film 'The Lion King' in 1994, almost half of all wild lions have disappeared from the African continent as the global lion ...
    Schools to close for extra half-day holiday on 24 December
    Schools in Belgium have been given permission to close their doors earlier on Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Friday, essentially giving ...
    New Bruvax error allows Brussels residents to get booster dose already
    Due to a new error in the system, Brussels residents who are not eligible for a booster vaccination can still get an appointment via the Bruvax ...
    Belgium in Brief: The L-Word
    As the Belgian rate of infection continues its sharp increase, experts, parts of the population, and politicians are starting to worry about the ...
    Belgian ghost company received more than €6 million from Congo
    A ghost company based in Brussels received more than €6 million from a Belgian-Congolese entrepreneurial duo linked to Congo's former president, ...
    Covid infections in Belgium are ‘not slowing down,’ warns Van Gucht
    As infection rates are not showing any signs of slowing down yet, reducing close contacts in our private lives must be a priority, says virologist ...
    Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare
    An increasing number of people in Belgium are postponing healthcare this year, with almost half of French-speaking Belgians doing without at least ...
    Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna to Brussels
    A Christmas tree measuring over four metres which will decorate the Brussels seat of the European Parliament in December was transported on the night ...
    More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656 in ICU
    There are currently more than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom almost 660 are being treated in intensive care as a result of the virus. ...
    Brussels pledges to become zero waste city
    The Brussels-Capital Region has become the first Belgian city to commit to becoming a zero-waste region, promising among others to reduce waste by ...