Belgium adopts national plan to combat gender-based violence...

Belgium has adopted a National Action plan for the Fight against Gender-Based Violence, which includes more than 200 measures and unites all levels of government.

The plan will be supported by a collaboration of 17 ministers and secretaries of state, who will work towards curbing gender-based violence, Sarah Schlitz, Secretary of State for Gender Equality, announced on Saturday morning.

“This plan unites all the country’s governments in a single objective: to strengthen the fight against gender violence, with prevention, protection and prosecution measures that will make it possible to reduce the number of victims,” Schlitz said in a statement.

Gender-based violence refers to violence directed against someone because of their gender, gender identity or gender expression, and ranges from incidents including sexual violence (such as rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment) to partner violence, human trafficking and slavery. Women are more frequently victims of such violence.

According to a recent estimate by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), the cost of gender-based violence in Belgium amounts to €9.399 billion per year, of which €7.449 billion is linked to gender-based violence against women. Meanwhile, 18 feminicides – the gender-based killing of women or girls by men – have been recorded in Belgium since the beginning of 2021.