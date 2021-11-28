   
Scientists could have communicated better during pandemic, survey shows
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 November, 2021
Latest News:
Scientists could have communicated better during pandemic, survey...
Closing border and new travel restrictions: Countries react...
Several rush hour train services to be scrapped...
Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent...
Animal welfare in EU’s pig meat sector: What’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Closing border and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    2
    Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend
    3
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    4
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    5
    New measures announced for Belgian schools
    Share article:

    Scientists could have communicated better during pandemic, survey shows

    Sunday, 28 November 2021

    Half of the surveyed people said scientists' communication skills could have been better during the pandemic. Credit: Benoit Doppagne/Belga

    The majority of Flemish people continue to trust scientists, however, only half of them feel scientists communicated understandably during the coronavirus crisis, a government survey has shown.

    Seven out of ten Flemings say they explicitly trust science, while just over half of the Flemish people (51%) think that what scientists say is true,  Flemish Minister of Science Policy Hilde Crevits’ Science Barometer showed. A little more than 4% of people said they do not trust scientists.

    “Despite the continuing crisis and difficult times, the Flemish people continue to recognise the importance of science and to have faith in it. This is a more than positive signal and gives a boost to the objective of increasing support for research and science,” Crevits said in a press release.

    When it comes to public opinion of scientists during the pandemic, trust in what scientists say is slightly higher than last year. Three-quarters of those questioned said that scientists came across as professional during the crisis.

    Related News

     

    However, the science barometer also reveals working points, as half of the Flemish people think that scientists’ communication skills could have been better. Especially people aged over 55 responded that scientists made too little effort to come across as understandable.

    “This confirms why we invest over €10 million in effective science communication in Flanders. We want to make science understandable for young and old,” Crevits added.

    The Science Barometer is a government survey instrument conducted among 1,300 respondents in October 2021 and is designed to determine the support for science and technology among various target groups.

    Latest news

    Closing border and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    As more cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus are being reported across the world, more and more countries are imposing tougher travel ...
    Several rush hour train services to be scrapped from Monday
    Up to ten peak time trains to and from Brussels will be temporarily cancelled starting from Monday, Belgian railway company SNCB announced this ...
    Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend
    Europe's largest pop-up store for second-hand clothes is once again setting up shop in Ghent on Sunday, offering more than five tonnes of vintage ...
    Animal welfare in EU’s pig meat sector: What’s wrong?
    EU has put into place legislation to ensure that animal welfare conditions are respected in its agricultural policy but the breaches of its ...
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    Doctors have warned they will not follow the government's adapted testing strategy which would see vaccinated people who were in close contact with a ...
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    New digital speed cameras that are essentially invisible to the road user are being introduced on various roads and motorways in Flanders, Flemish ...
    Warnings issued for slippery roads across Belgium
    Drivers have been asked to watch out for slippery roads from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening, as snow and cold temperatures are expected ...
    Testing rules following high-risk contact eased for vaccinated people
    The coronavirus testing policy following a high-risk contact has been eased, meaning a vaccinated person who was in contact with an infected person ...
    New measures announced for Belgian schools
    Stricter rules are being implemented across a variety of sectors in Belgium to curb the rising number of infections and limit the damage as a result ...
    Majority of booster doses should be administered by March 2022
    Invitations will be sent out in the following days for the general population in Belgium to receive a coronavirus booster vaccine, and most adults ...
    Belgium adopts national plan to combat gender-based violence
    Belgium has adopted a National Action plan for the Fight against Gender-Based Violence, which includes more than 200 measures and unites all levels ...
    Antwerp cancels Christmas market and New Year’s Eve fireworks
    The city of Antwerp has joined other cities including Leuven and Ghent by announcing it is cancelling this year's Christmas market, the end-of-year ...