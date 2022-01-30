Belgian Muslim umbrella’s renewal project approved by a consultative committee

The Great Mosque in Cinquantenaire. © Demeester/Wikimedia

A consultative committee has now approved a project to revamp the Executive of Muslims of Belgium (EMB), Belga news agency reports.

The draft was approved unanimously on Friday by the Consultative Committee for the Renewal of the Representative Organ of the Muslim Faith in Belgium, ORCMB, according to a press release issued by the EMB, which said elections are to be held soon.

The renewal project, which is based on the recommendations of an assessment conducted by the EMB in June 2020, is aimed at reconstituting the various bodies of the Muslim faith in Belgium. “It is also aimed at giving the Representative Organ of the Muslim Faith greater autonomy and stability with improved efficacy to achieve its prerogatives,” the EMB stated.

An organising committee will now inform all mosques in the country of the details of the renewal project and organise the election of the future members of the Muslim bodies as soon as possible, with due regard for the health-related restrictions that are in force, the Executive added.

“We are convinced that this project will provide solutions that meet the expectations of our community in all its diversity, while conserving the great achievements and progress already made thus far,” the EMB said.

The renewal project is to be sent soon to Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belga reported.

In recent years, the EMB has been beset by internal tensions, due mainly to strong pressure by Islamic groups from various Muslim countries. In January 2021, the justice minister decided to dismiss then EMB President Salah Echallaoui, accused by State Security of being an agent of Morocco.