Eurostar increases trains as measures relax

Credit: Belga

Railway company Eurostar announced on Tuesday that from next week it will be operating more trains between London and continental Europe due to the United Kingdom relaxing travel restrictions.

The number of daily trains will increase from two to four, Eurostar confirmed to Belga News Agency, of which two will continue to Amsterdam.

The number of trains connecting Paris and London will also increase from five to seven on weekdays and nine at weekends.

Relaxed entry requirements

The announcement to increase trains between London and Brussels comes in light of the upcoming relaxation of travel measures in England, which will come into force on 11 February at 04:00 GMT.

From this date onwards, all fully vaccinated passengers will no longer have to take a Covid-19 test following their arrival in the country.

The government had previously lifted the requirement to get tested before travelling to England. To qualify as fully vaccinated, a person must have had the final dose of the basic vaccine course at least 14 days before arriving in the country.

Related News

People who have not been fully vaccinated will still have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test, taken in the two days before travelling to England, and will have to pay for a Covid-19 PCR test to be taken upon arrival in the country. But they will no longer have to quarantine, unless the test result is positive.

Until 11 February, non-vaccinated people travelling to England will have to take a test before their departure and pay for day 2 and day 8 Covid-19 PCR tests, to be taken after their arrival in England, as well as quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for ten full days.

All travellers still have to complete a passenger locator form (PLF) before travelling to England.

As the United Kingdom is a red zone outside the EU, vaccinated travellers who live in Belgium will have to get a PCR test on day one after returning to the country and can leave quarantine following a negative test result. They have to get tested again on day seven.

Unvaccinated people living in Belgium and returning from the UK must quarantine for ten days and get tested on days one and seven after their return. The quarantine period can be shortened if the second test on day seven is negative.