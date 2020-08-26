Fewer than 1 in 2 Belgian companies can use temporary unemployment from September

As of 1 September, fewer than 1 in 2 companies will be able to benefit from coronavirus related temporary unemployment, according to a study by Acerta.

The rules for who can collect temporary unemployment in Belgium are changing as of 1 September, the National Employment Office (ONEM) said earlier in August.

To continue to qualify, companies must be active in one of the hardest-hit sectors or be able to show that they lost more than 20% of their working hours in the second quarter and that they have compensated this loss through temporary unemployment.

In the Walloon Region, 54.3% of companies meet this second condition, while in Brussels the figure is 41.7% and in Flanders 39.6%, l’Echo reported. For the country as a whole, the average is 42%.

Workers on temporary unemployment due to the coronavirus crisis receive 70% of their average pay, capped at €2,754.76 gross, along with a monthly supplement of around €150 to be paid by the ONEM, l’Echo reminded.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times