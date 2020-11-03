   
Self-employed workers get 5 extra days of paternity leave from 2021
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 November, 2020
Latest News:
Attacked Brussels priest: ‘no terrorist context’, church assures...
Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror...
Belgium resumes on-site reception of asylum seekers...
Brexit: UK has not replied to EU letter...
First Covid-19 patients transferred from Liège to Germany...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 November 2020
    Attacked Brussels priest: ‘no terrorist context’, church assures
    Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror measures for Belgium
    Belgium resumes on-site reception of asylum seekers
    Brexit: UK has not replied to EU letter of formal notice over controversial bill
    First Covid-19 patients transferred from Liège to Germany via helicopter
    Self-employed workers get 5 extra days of paternity leave from 2021
    Lawsuit over Marc Van Ranst’s ‘reckless’ tweets waived
    EU women begin working for free from 4 November
    Future Covid-19 vaccination will not be carried out by GPs, expert says
    Belgium in Brief: Did You Deserve Your Company Car?
    Flemish schools want a dress code for online classes
    Austria declares three days of national mourning after Vienna attack
    Coronavirus: Mechelen lights up Sint-Rombouts tower as a beacon of hope
    Brussels public servants unduly handed hundreds of company cars
    Belgian hospitals reach record high of over 7,000 Covid-19 patients
    Practical Measures: Lockdown hits real estate, evictions and football
    FlixBus suspends services between Belgium, Germany and France
    Brussels’ intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients are full
    Antwerp tightens security in Jewish quarter after deadly Vienna shootout
    ‘Second wave is worse than the first,’ says UZ Leuven head doctor
    View more
    Share article:

    Self-employed workers get 5 extra days of paternity leave from 2021

    Tuesday, 03 November 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Self-employed fathers will be able to take 15 days of paternity and birth leave from next year, Self-Employed Minister David Clarinval announced on Tuesday.

    Self-employed workers have had the right to up to 10 days of paternity leave since May 2019 and a maximum of €83.26 per day, or to an allowance for a maximum of eight days of interruption and a one-off bonus of €135 to compensate for expenses within the framework of a recognised system of household help.

    A new law will make it possible to increase this leave from 10 days (or 20 half days) to 15 days (or 30 half days) from 1 January 2021.

    In January 2023, these 15 days will again be increased to 20 (or 40 half days), as provided for in the government agreement.

    A calculation by the Belgian Court of Auditors in February determined that increasing paternity leave to 20 days would cost up to €74.82 million a year.

    Related News

    None found

     

    The new measure “allows for a more balanced distribution between men and women in the context of childcare, in a modern and equitable conception of the family that is well in tune with our times,” commented Clarinval.

    The measure was approved by the Council of Ministers last Friday and is part of the 2021 programme law, which will shortly be submitted to Parliament, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    The programme law also includes an increase of the minimum pension for the self-employed, raising it from €1,291.69 to €1,325.92 for a full career for a single person, and from €1,614.10 to €1,656.98 for the head of a household.

    Additionally, the correction coefficient for pensions of the self-employed will be abolished for any career year after 31 December 2020, allowing for self-employed people with an annual income of €30,000 to receive €127.35 in additional pension rights per year.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times