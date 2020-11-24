   
Over 2 million Belgians affiliated to a pension fund
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    More than two million Belgians were affiliated in 2019 to an occupational pension fund, according to figures from the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) published Tuesday in a press release.

    The balance sheet total of all 192 occupational pension institutions reached a total of €40.2 billion, an increase of 17% compared to the previous year, according to FSMA.

    This increase can be explained by the very good performance of the financial markets at the end of 2019, the authority said.

    These institutions had 2,055,434 members, a number that has increased by 15% in the space of a year.

    They invested around three-quarters of their assets in collective investment schemes, mainly equity (42%) and bond funds (50%).

    At the end of the year, the return on all investments amounted to +14%, with an average coverage rate (percentage of means available to a pension fund to meet all its obligations) of 121%.

    The Brussels Times