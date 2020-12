Workers who have been on temporary unemployment for longer than two months due to coronavirus will get an additional premium of €10 per day, Federal Economy and Work Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne announced on Friday.

Dermagne called the additional €10 per day a protective premium for “the hardest-hit temporarily unemployed workers.”

Around 400,000 workers have been temporarily unemployed for more than two months, Dermagne said.

Recent numbers from social secretariat SD Worx show that 14% (or one in seven) of private sector workers were temporarily unemployed for at least one day in November, according to Belga News Agency.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times