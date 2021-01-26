Threats of spot checks have made more people telework

In general, since October, 3,075 specific controls related to the respect of teleworking have taken place. Infringements have been found in 362 cases (i.e. a 12% non-compliance rate).
“All sectors are concerned,” Dermagne stressed, adding that the figures provided should be treated with caution, as those for December and January were incomplete. The services had 45 days to enter the data.
On Dermagne’s instructions, the Strategic Committee of the Labour Inspectorate decided to reduce this period to two days.
Since the start of the health crisis, 24,009 inspections have been recorded and 5,608 health violations have been detected.