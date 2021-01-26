   
Threats of spot checks have made more people telework
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Respect of Belgium’s call to telework has increased since a campaign was put in place in early January to carry out spot checks, Federal Economy Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne said on Tuesday.

    Since 5 January, 232 so-called flash checks on teleworking compliance have been carried out by the labour inspectorate. A total of 38 “anomalies” have been found, Dermagne said.

    Last week, the rate of infringement noted during checks was 16.3%, whereas it was 21.2% the previous week, he told the House Social Affairs Committee.

    This control campaign will continue until the end of February.

    In general, since October, 3,075 specific controls related to the respect of teleworking have taken place. Infringements have been found in 362 cases (i.e. a 12% non-compliance rate).

    “All sectors are concerned,” Dermagne stressed, adding that the figures provided should be treated with caution, as those for December and January were incomplete. The services had 45 days to enter the data.

    On Dermagne’s instructions, the Strategic Committee of the Labour Inspectorate decided to reduce this period to two days.

    Since the start of the health crisis, 24,009 inspections have been recorded and 5,608 health violations have been detected.

