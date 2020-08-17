   
Coronavirus measures makes customers more agressive, trade federation says
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus measures makes customers more agressive, trade federation...
Italy orders mandatory mask wearing in the evening...
Police union shares footage of uproar after arrest...
Coronavirus: saliva tests in schools could help detect...
Covid-19: hospitalisations and deaths continue to increase...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Coronavirus measures makes customers more agressive, trade federation says
    Italy orders mandatory mask wearing in the evening
    Police union shares footage of uproar after arrest in Schaerbeek
    Coronavirus: saliva tests in schools could help detect student ‘super spreaders’
    Covid-19: hospitalisations and deaths continue to increase
    Key to containing coronavirus epidemic is now in Brussels, experts say
    Code yellow: how Belgian universities will start the school year
    Female swimmer breaks men’s record for most English Channel crossings
    Coronavirus leads to ‘disappointing’ summer sales for Belgian shops
    Israel lifts quarantine measures for 20 countries
    Hundreds gather in Brussels to protest against the coronavirus measures
    Telecom operators asked to block phone numbers at customers’ request
    Holiday parks are doing well this summer, mainly thanks to Belgians
    Premier League: Kevin De Bruyne wins Player of the Year award
    New orange alert for ‘violent’ thunderstorms across Belgium
    Hong Kong Chief Executive breaks ties with Cambridge University
    Robert Trump, younger brother of Donald Trump, dies
    Former US ambassador predicted Biden-Harris duo on Belgian TV in 2017
    ‘Violent’ storms expected in Belgium on Sunday afternoon
    Employers on government talks: look outside of politics if need be
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus measures makes customers more agressive, trade federation says

    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    People are becoming increasingly aggressive in stores due to the measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), according to trade federation Comeos.

    At least 75% of store owners had to deal with aggressive clients over the past few months, Comeos said.

    “It often concerns verbal aggression but sometimes physical aggression as well,” said Déborah Motteux of Comeos.

    “The shopkeepers also hardly have any rights to take action against aggressive customers,” Matteux added. “They can only call the police and it sometimes takes some time for them to intervene.”

    Related Articles

     

    “It is mainly the measure of individual shopping that leads to a lot of misunderstanding among customers,” she said, adding that the rule is “difficult to explain” as the rule applies even if the store would be empty.

    The trade federation wants to see the rule abolished. “Not only because it is detrimental to shopkeepers’ turnover, but also because in our opinion it leads to more aggression.”

    It is not the only rule leading to more aggression, however. On Friday, a man was refused service in an ice cream shop in Lanaken, in the province of Limburg, because he wasn’t wearing a face mask, leading him to shatter the plexiglass counter with a metal napkin holder.

    The man, who had his two children with him, was identified and has been arrested.

    Comeos organises workshops for store owners on how to deal with aggression, and due to the increased requests, it has added extra workshops, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times.