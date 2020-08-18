‘Impossible to comment’ on Russian vaccine, Maggie De Block says

It is “impossible to comment” on Russia’s announced development of a vaccine, Belgium’s Federal Public Health Minister Maggie De Block says on Tuesday.

Russia said Saturday that it had produced its first vaccines against coronavirus. President Vladimir Putin made the announcement last week, provoking scepticism from the international community.

“Neither the European agency nor the FAMHP (Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products) has received any request in relation to this Russian vaccine and no one has been able to consult the data on this vaccine,” De Block told the House Committee.

“It is not possible to make a statement since this data has remained confidential. We have to respect the regulations in force,” she concluded.

De Block recalled the existence of an agreement announced last Friday between the European Commission and a pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, to ensure the delivery of 300 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. “We will certainly look into this,” she said on the matter.

