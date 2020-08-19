   
Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection rates decrease
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection...
Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler...
Large families should wear face masks indoors, Brussels...
EU to train 10,000 medics to work in...
2 in 3 no longer motivated to follow...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection rates decrease
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler salute as colleagues laugh
    Large families should wear face masks indoors, Brussels doctors argue
    EU to train 10,000 medics to work in ICU during pandemic
    2 in 3 no longer motivated to follow Belgium’s coronavirus measures
    Red Cross issues advice on how to give first aid in coronatimes
    Pope pleads to rich countries: ‘share the vaccine’
    Travellers who skip mandatory Covid-19 test face punishment
    Ghent sees increase in ‘rogue poopers’ due to Covid-19 pandemic
    TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Biden officially elected presidential candidate, Trump faces Russia scrutiny
    Belgium in Brief: A Cautious Decline
    ‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says
    Mali’s president steps down after coup d’état
    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
    Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for third day in a row
    EU and UK restart negotiations on post-Brexit relationship
    Erasmus College will open under code orange for safety’s sake
    ‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president
    Israel’s new strategy in the coronavirus crisis
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection rates decrease

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    If the decreasing trend of infection rates in the province of Antwerp continues, the Antwerp coronavirus measures will end as planned on 26 August.

    The province’s approach then shifts “from strict enforcement to stimulating desired behaviour,” said Governor Cathy Berx on Wednesday.

    “We have to motivate people to keep following the golden rules, not because they will be punished otherwise but because they don’t want to infect others,” she said.

    Specific measures were needed in Antwerp because the last relaxations after the first wave of infections came too early for the province and the number of infections had therefore risen again at an alarming rate, according to Berx.

    Related Articles

     

    The governor does not expect that the end of the Antwerp measures in combination with expected adjustments by the National Security Council will again cause major problems. “We did not have a concrete view of the situation at the time, whereas we get that every day now,” she said.

    “Mayors and primary care workers also know much better what is expected of them if a new infection does appear somewhere. If we can intervene there quickly, specifically and accurately, the risk of the weather getting out of hand is very small. We also work much more proactively.

    According to Berx, measures such as the curfew and the obligation to wear a face mask have caused the curve in Antwerp to fall sharply again. “The reproduction number is now 0.73 and we come from 2”, she said.

    “The number of infections fell by 35 percent last week. The doctors, who were the first to warn that it went wrong, also say that the pressure has decreased. Yet it is still a matter of perseverance, so that our children can go back to school safely and we can work, play sports and enjoy culture as normal as possible.”

    The Brussels Times