Greece tightens coronavirus measures in Mykonos and Halkidiki...

Greek authorities will impose new restrictions on the island of Mykonos, and in the northern region of Halkidiki, following an increase in coronavirus infections.

Wearing a face mask will be compulsory in public, both indoors and outdoors.

The measures will take effect on Friday, and last for a period of at least 10 days. Travellers, including Belgian tourists, will also have to adhere to the rules.

Festivities, markets and religious ceremonies will be prohibited, and restaurants may seat a maximum of 4 people at a table, unless they belong to the same family.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Greece has registered 24,4 infections per 100 000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, just below the EU-25 border to consider a country safe.

The Brussels Times