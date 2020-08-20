   
Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Latest News:
Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus...
Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?...
Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study...
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures...
Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas
    Belgian company to lay 650km cable for world’s biggest windmill park
    Waiting lists for nursing homes in Belgium disappearing due to pandemic
    Belgian cinema group Kinepolis drawn into the red by Covid-19
    Austrian privacy campaigner brings complaints against four Belgian companies
    Covid-19: Number of new cases stabilises in Belgium
    Belgian expert wants ‘harmonised’ face mask rule across the country
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: ‘What happened is not normal’
    Brussels sees a 70% drop of polluting vehicles
    Greece tightens coronavirus measures in Mykonos and Halkidiki
    2 in 3 no longer motivated to follow coronavirus measures
    EU no longer recognises Lukashenko as president of Belarus
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Policeman makes Hitler salute as colleagues laugh
    Children with Covid-19 get out of hospital faster than adults
    Thousands support Brussels family fighting to remain in their ‘Tiny House’
    Belgians allowed to travel to Lithuania again
    View more
    Share article:

    Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Credit: Piqsels

    Some 5,000 women have responded to a Dutch hospital’s call to donate breast milk in the name of coronavirus research.

    Research by the Emma Children’s Hospital shows that the breast milk of women who have had a Covid-19 infection contains antibodies against the coronavirus. Researchers are now investigating whether the milk can be used to prevent coronavirus infections.

    To this end, the hospital launched a campaign earlier this week to recruit a thousand women who want to donate breast milk. These women are asked to pump 100 millilitres for the Breast Milk Bank.

    The response was “overwhelming. Our researchers are extremely enthusiastic about the large response,” said a spokesperson for the Children’s Hospital, part of Amsterdam UMC (the University Medical Centre).

    It remains to be seen whether the breast milk is indeed effective as a preventive treatment against the coronavirus. In that case, the milk can possibly be used in at-risk groups in case of another coronavirus wave.

    The research is a collaboration of the Experimental Virology department of Amsterdam UMC with the Dutch Breast Milk Bank, Wageningen Research & Development, Utrecht University, Sanquin and Viroclinics.

    The Brussels Times