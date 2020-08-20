   
Europe can deal with Covid-19 without locking down society, WHO says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Latest News:
Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The...
Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles...
Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of...
Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children...
Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children
    Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for Trump, says Obama
    Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus
    Belgium will allow cross-border couples to unite from September
    Tasting alcohol at a young age increases risk of binge drinking with 85%
    Europe can deal with Covid-19 without locking down society, WHO says
    Brussels police to start wearing bodycams from September
    Russian opposition leader Navalny has likely been poisoned
    Amnesty International creates ‘danger zone’ at Belarusian embassy in Brussels
    EU concludes talks with fifth potential vaccine partner
    Belgium’s Security Council: ‘Return to normal not yet possible’
    Over 100,000 businesses are still not in line with company rules
    Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas
    View more
    Share article:

    Europe can deal with Covid-19 without locking down society, WHO says

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The coronavirus pandemic in Europe can now be managed without locking down society as a whole, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says on Thursday.

    “Between the basic measures at the national level and additional targeted measures, we are in a much better position to eradicate localised viral outbreaks. We can manage the virus and keep the economy and the education system running,” said WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge during an online press conference.

    Over the past two months, Europe has seen a steady rise in the number of cases: the first week of August saw 40,000 more cases than in June, when the number of cases was at its lowest point. But “we are not back in February, we know how to target the virus rather than society,” Kluge insisted.

    Related Articles

     

    In addition to adherence to barrier gestures and distancing, as well as a national screening and tracing strategy, the WHO recommends taking local measures when outbreaks (“clusters”) occur.

    Every day, some 26,000 new cases are registered in Europe. Young people, who tend to suffer less severe infections and lower mortality, are partly responsible for the increase in cases.

    However, it is important to reopen schools as societies open up again, Kluge stressed, expressing concern about the consequences of class closures, especially for children with special needs.

    WHO’s European zone, which stretches from the Atlantic to the Pacific and includes 55 countries as diverse as Russia and Andorra, has nearly 4 million official cases and 215,000 virus-related deaths, according to the organization’s surveillance chart.

    The Brussels Times