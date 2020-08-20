   
Tasting alcohol at a young age increases risk of binge drinking with 85%
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Latest News:
Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The...
Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles...
Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of...
Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children...
Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children
    Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for Trump, says Obama
    Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus
    Belgium will allow cross-border couples to unite from September
    Tasting alcohol at a young age increases risk of binge drinking with 85%
    Europe can deal with Covid-19 without locking down society, WHO says
    Brussels police to start wearing bodycams from September
    Russian opposition leader Navalny has likely been poisoned
    Amnesty International creates ‘danger zone’ at Belarusian embassy in Brussels
    EU concludes talks with fifth potential vaccine partner
    Belgium’s Security Council: ‘Return to normal not yet possible’
    Over 100,000 businesses are still not in line with company rules
    Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas
    View more
    Share article:

    Tasting alcohol at a young age increases risk of binge drinking with 85%

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    When parents teach children to taste an alcoholic beverage at a very young age, this increases their risk of binge drinking later in life by 85%, according to an Australian study.

    Binge drinking involves at least four glasses within two hours for women and at least six glasses for men in the same period.

    “It seems innocent, but you shouldn’t do it,” says doctor and journalist Marleen Finoulst about letting your kids have a sip in a commentary on the website gezondheidenwetenschap.be.

    The Australian researchers questioned 1,910 teenagers annually over a longer period of time about their contact and experiences with alcohol.

    Related Articles

     

    If children had also sipped on alcohol at the hands of others than their parents, the risk of binge drinking in adolescence even doubled.

    Finoulst also pointed out that the earlier a child starts drinking alcohol, the greater the chance of a drinking problem later on. Of the children who drank alcohol before the age of thirteen, 40% were later confronted with alcohol problems.

    Alcohol disrupts brain growth in children and adolescents. This can ultimately lead to learning problems and reduced memory performance. It also inhibits personality development.

    According to Gezondheidenwetenschap.be, it is best for young people not to drink alcohol until they are 16 years old.

    While it may seem harmless to let children taste a glass of wine or beer, “there is a real chance that your child will like the drink and start drinking more and more. That early contact with alcohol increases the chance of drinking problems in later life, has been demonstrated many times. How great the risk really is, however, depends on many factors,” Finoulst said.

    The Brussels Times